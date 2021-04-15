Rockridge sweeps pair from Fulton, sets up title showdown with Riverdale

FULTON — Rockridge volleyball coach Candy Lopez truly believed that this year's squad was capable of a lengthy stay in the postseason.
With the cancellation of the postseason series because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a championship finish in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division is the best the Rockets can hope for. Now, the opportunity is there for the taking.
After sweeping a doubleheader from Fulton Thursday evening — battling to a 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 win in the first match and then prevailing 25-13, 28-26 in the nightcap — Rockridge (10-3 overall) is now 7-1 in the TRAC West and holds a half-game lead over the Riverdale Rams (8-4, 6-1).
The Rockets host Riverdale Friday after the Rams took two at Sherrard. They won the opener 25-10, 25-19, then went three with the Tigers in the second match before earning a 25-21, 24-26, 25-9 victory.
"I wasn't sure how we'd come out after a 10-minute break," Lopez said of the rest period between matches at Stan Borgman Court, "but we came back strong and rested. We've got a lot of seniors out there (six), and they really wanted to finish strong."
One of those seniors, setter Nicole Sedam, feels that tonight's winner-take-all match for the conference championship is more than strong consolation for the absence of a postseason.
"Our team looked forward to playing Fulton (Thursday), and we're looking forward to playing Riverdale," said Sedam, who had 30 assists in the opening match and then had 20 helpers in the nightcap.
"We're all super-excited to have a chance to win conference. We were a bit nervous about being winded after our first match, but (Thursday's twinbill) gets us ready to play Riverdale twice."
After a late 14-3 run enabled Rockridge to take the first set of the opener, the Steamers (7-4, 4-3 TRAC West) put together a run of their own to even things up as they reeled off nine straight points to break a 15-15 tie.
But with the Rockets, fueled by the front-line combination of junior middle hitter Kierney McDonald (16 kills, eight blocks) and senior middle blocker Olivia Drish (10 kills, four blocks), overcame a quick Fulton start in the third set. Rockridge closed the match with a 9-0 run, with Drish giving her squad its first lead of the set at 20-19.
"Last night was our first night back; some of our girls hadn't touched a ball in 14 days," said Fulton coach Stacy Germann, whose club topped West Carroll twice on Wednesday to end a 14-day COVID pause. "We looked a bit groggy and slow-footed at times, but our girls didn't give up."
McDonald added 11 kills, three aces and three blocks in the nightcap and Drish had five kills, but it was senior outside hitter Kira Nelson (seven kills) stepping up in the second set. She had three kills down the stretch after the Steamers had rallied from match point to take a 25-24 lead.
"My assistant coaches and myself talked about not having a postseason. We're disappointed, because this group is very natural together," said Lopez. "This could've been a good year in the postseason, but we want to win out against Riverdale. That's the next best thing."
Rams also take two: After ending its COVID-19 pause with a 25-9, 27-25 loss to Three Rivers East power Sterling Newman earlier this week, Riverdale took care of its business Thursday night at Harry Hunt Gymnasium to earn its shot at the TRAC West crown.
Shae Hanrahan had a pair of seven-kill efforts for the Rams and tallied 19 digs and five aces in both wins, while Addison Brock's eight kills and three blocks boosted her club in the three-set nightcap. Libero Molly Sharp totalled 27 digs and setter Katelyn Oleson racked up 47 assists in the two wins.
"This sets the stage," Riverdale coach Lisa Black said of Friday's showdown in Edgington. "We're both tired after playing doubleheaders (Thursday), so what's nice is that this match will be a true representation for both teams. We're excited to play Rockridge. The girls are looking forward to it."