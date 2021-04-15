Rockridge sweeps pair from Fulton, sets up title showdown with Riverdale

"Our team looked forward to playing Fulton (Thursday), and we're looking forward to playing Riverdale," said Sedam, who had 30 assists in the opening match and then had 20 helpers in the nightcap.

"We're all super-excited to have a chance to win conference. We were a bit nervous about being winded after our first match, but (Thursday's twinbill) gets us ready to play Riverdale twice."

After a late 14-3 run enabled Rockridge to take the first set of the opener, the Steamers (7-4, 4-3 TRAC West) put together a run of their own to even things up as they reeled off nine straight points to break a 15-15 tie.

But with the Rockets, fueled by the front-line combination of junior middle hitter Kierney McDonald (16 kills, eight blocks) and senior middle blocker Olivia Drish (10 kills, four blocks), overcame a quick Fulton start in the third set. Rockridge closed the match with a 9-0 run, with Drish giving her squad its first lead of the set at 20-19.

"Last night was our first night back; some of our girls hadn't touched a ball in 14 days," said Fulton coach Stacy Germann, whose club topped West Carroll twice on Wednesday to end a 14-day COVID pause. "We looked a bit groggy and slow-footed at times, but our girls didn't give up."