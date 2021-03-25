Rockridge volleyball avenges Tuesday loss to Orion

ORION — Taking the opportunity to learn from Tuesday's two-set loss to Orion served the Rockridge volleyball squad well in the teams' Thursday night rematch.
Taking the opening set from the Chargers also helped the Rockets' cause tremendously.
After Orion forced a decisive third set, Rockridge worked its way to a seven-point lead down the stretch to propel it to a 25-14, 22-25, 25-20 victory.
With Thursday's win, the Rockets remain tied for second place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with Riverdale (3-2 overall), with both teams sitting at 3-1 and trailing first-place Fulton (4-1, 4-0 TRAC West) in the standings.
"Since we don't have a regional this year, every day we're playing for (a conference title)," said Rockridge junior middle hitter Kierney McDonald, who posted match highs of 13 kills and five blocks and teamed with senior outside hitter Kira Nelson to form a formidable front-line duo.
For her part, Nelson tallied 12 kills and added 10 digs. Her efforts helped spark Rockridge in the third set after the Chargers (2-2, 2-2 TRAC West) started and finished strong in the second to even up the match.
In the final set, the teams dueled early before Rockridge worked its way to a 13-8 lead. Orion got to within two, but the Rockets used a 7-2 spurt to go up 20-13 and fend off a final Charger rally bid.
"I feel like we learned from the first and second games what to do in the third set," said Nelson. "We had to stay aggressive and not give them any easy stuff."
Bouncing back from Tuesday's 25-20, 26-24 home setback to the Chargers, Rockridge came out strong in the opener. The Rockets worked their way to an early 10-5 lead, and three straight McDonald kills helped snuff out Orion's rally after it had closed it to 11-9.
"Coming out and winning the first set, that definitely takes some pressure off, that's for sure," McDonald said. "It gives you a good boost."
Senior setter Nicole Sedam (32 assists, 11 digs) felt the opportunity to break down Tuesday's performance gave Rockridge a bit of an edge for the rematch.
"This year is unique in that we're playing the same team twice in a row," she said. "We watched film of Tuesday's match, learned from what went wrong and it worked out well."
Another senior, Olivia Drish, contributed to the Rocket victory with 10 digs, eight kills and a pair of blocks. Classmate Delaney Peterson chipped in with 11 digs, four kills, two aces and two blocks.
For Orion, its senior trio of Hailey James (12 kills, two blocks), Riley Filler (nine digs, six kills, three aces) and Ashley Awbrey (17 assists, 10 digs) tried to counter the Rockridge attack and stretch the Chargers' winning streak to three straight.
"I hoped we could feed off our student section, now that we can have more fans in here," said Orion coach Sydney Adams. "But, Rockridge came out swinging a lot harder than on Tuesday, and we were caught off-guard. They adjusted, give them credit.
"We knew they'd come out strong. We needed to pick up our serve a bit, and on defense, we were more on our heels than on our toes."