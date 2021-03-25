Rockridge volleyball avenges Tuesday loss to Orion

"I feel like we learned from the first and second games what to do in the third set," said Nelson. "We had to stay aggressive and not give them any easy stuff."

Bouncing back from Tuesday's 25-20, 26-24 home setback to the Chargers, Rockridge came out strong in the opener. The Rockets worked their way to an early 10-5 lead, and three straight McDonald kills helped snuff out Orion's rally after it had closed it to 11-9.

"Coming out and winning the first set, that definitely takes some pressure off, that's for sure," McDonald said. "It gives you a good boost."

Senior setter Nicole Sedam (32 assists, 11 digs) felt the opportunity to break down Tuesday's performance gave Rockridge a bit of an edge for the rematch.

"This year is unique in that we're playing the same team twice in a row," she said. "We watched film of Tuesday's match, learned from what went wrong and it worked out well."

Another senior, Olivia Drish, contributed to the Rocket victory with 10 digs, eight kills and a pair of blocks. Classmate Delaney Peterson chipped in with 11 digs, four kills, two aces and two blocks.