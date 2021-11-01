Rocks battle, but fall short of their first sectional volleyball final

DUNLAP — Not only had eight years passed since the Rock Island High School volleyball team had gotten to this point, it had never had the chance to go beyond.
Up by five points late in the second set after topping Washington in the opener of Monday's Class 3A Dunlap Sectional semifinals, the Rocks looked poised for their first taste of the Sweet 16.
However, the Lady Panthers rallied to force a winner-take-all third set, then used one final finishing kick to fend off the relentless Rocks and earn a 23-25, 25-22, 25-22 victory.
Despite a powerhouse performance from senior outside hitter Emily Allison, who notched a match-best 14 kills, Rock Island bowed out at 21-12 after falling just short of its first sectional volleyball final appearance.
"I think we just needed to re-focus," Allison said after the Rocks' second-set loss in which Washington (31-7) closed with an 11-3 run. "I think it got to us, knowing this could potentially be our last match. We had to have more confidence in ourselves."
Allison, who also posted 13 digs, gave her teammates that confidence. She sparked a quick 3-0 start in the third set, then after the Lady Panthers went up 14-9, she had three kills in a 5-0 run as Rocky drew even.
That run eventually extended to seven straight points to give Rock Island a 16-14 lead and a wellspring of momentum.
"I've always been like that," said Allison. "I just knew someone had to step up, and I wanted it to be me. I knew every one of us wanted this so badly."
Down the stretch, Allison and Washington senior outside hitter Georgia Duncan (12 kills, seven blocks, seven digs) traded shots. After Allison put the Rocks up 20-19, Duncan re-tied it and triggered a closing 6-2 sprint that put the Panthers in Wednesday's title match.
Awaiting Washington will be a powerhouse Metamora club (35-1) that rolled to a 25-8, 25-8 sweep of Rock Island's Western Big 6 Conference rival Sterling in Monday's first semifinal, ending the Golden Warriors' season at 16-18-1 and putting an end to a potential third straight state title.
"We just kept trying to play good defense, get a big block-up and get touches," said Duncan. "We had to keep staying positive (in the third set), keep our energy up and keep pushing for points."
In the opening set, Rock Island shook off a 19-13 deficit and reeled off 10 straight points to take control behind a strong group performance.
In addition to Allison, sophomore outside hitter Addie Bomelyn had nine kills along with a match-high 20 digs, with senior middle blocker Maddie Polito notching eight kills and eight blocks and junior outside hitter Kayla Rice adding eight kills.
"Addie was able to find the court, and with her defense, nothing gets past her," said Rock Island coach Morgan Gray. "Kayla stepped up big not only on offense, but on defense with a couple of big blocks. It was a really good feeling, knowing we had the people to fill big roles."
The Lady Rocks picked up where they left off in the second game, working their way to a series of five-point leads, the last at 19-14, and it looked like a return trip here for Wednesday's title match was in the cards.
But Washington's duo of Jori Dowling (13 kills) and Duncan flipped that script, and ultimately, a shot at a program-first sectional championship was not meant to be.
"Sometimes we have a hard time forgetting about our errors and moving on to the next moment," said Gray, who also got 15 digs from junior libero Sienna Mikaio and an 18-assist, three-ace outing from senior setter Bella Allison, with junior and fellow setter Mari Churchill adding 17 assists.
"You could see that in moments during this match, and that was the difference in the result."