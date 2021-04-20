Rocks battle, struggle late in three-set loss to Galesburg

In the final week of the season, Rock Island volleyball coach Morgan Gray wants her team to simply focus on the first five points and the last five points.
Considering Rocky does not start any seniors, Tuesday night's 21-25, 25-18, 25-22 Western Big 6 Conference loss against Galesburg provided examples of the importance of that lesson for the future squad.
The Rocks (7-9, 6-7 Big 6) faced deficits of five or more early in each set of their sixth straight loss. The Streaks improved to 8-13, 6-7.
"Our biggest struggle right now, is that we're just beating ourselves, and that's when me make the most errors," Gray said. "It's really hard to gain momentum when you're starting off a set so slow. And it's really hard to win a game if we're giving the other team all of our errors at the end."
Galesburg shut down any attempt at a quick start in the third set, leading 5-0 out of the gate. Rocky tied it up 19-all before the Streaks closed out a win after being swept by Rocky earlier in the season.
"Unfortunately we don't have any practices left, but at that point, it's not something you can practice, it's mental toughness," Gray said, "and who has it and who doesn't."
Gray has also been giving non-starters more playing time to see what they can do.
"We do have some injuries, some illnesses, so it's a perfect chance to get new people on the court," she said. "I'm just examining, are they able to get in the game and do their job well."
Rocky junior Emily Allison has been out with an injury and likely will sit for the last two games (at Orion and at Sterling) considering her Iowa Select club volleyball team will be playing at nationals this summer.
"I'm challenging all of our players," Gray said. "I know they're young, but I'm challenging them and I'm holding them to a high standard because I know they have it. We're just not reaching our potential right now."
Junior Grace Gustafson led Rocky with a match-high eight kills, with freshman Addison Bomelyn and junior Campbell Kelley each tallying six.
Makayla Huff (two aces) had seven kills to lead Galesburg as Lily Hudgins tallied 23 assists.
Longtime Silver Streaks coach Marla Clay described the back-and-forth match as another "classic battle" between the two teams.
Clay was proud of her team for getting the road win after being swept at home earlier in the year.
"We've just steadily improved and we keep plugging away and fighting," she said. "Things turn out well when you don't give up."
She said her team built early leads behind good servers before Rocky swung back.
"I tell them, they've just got to hold their composure and understand it's a game of waves, and we've got to get that last wave," she said.
Clay said in the pandemic-altered spring season with lots of playing and few practices, her team has continued to listen and keep working hard.
"When we do have the chance to work on something, it seems like we've gotten better with it on the court," she said. "I was just really impressed with our ability to hold our composure."