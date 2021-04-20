Rocks battle, struggle late in three-set loss to Galesburg

In the final week of the season, Rock Island volleyball coach Morgan Gray wants her team to simply focus on the first five points and the last five points.

Considering Rocky does not start any seniors, Tuesday night's 21-25, 25-18, 25-22 Western Big 6 Conference loss against Galesburg provided examples of the importance of that lesson for the future squad.

The Rocks (7-9, 6-7 Big 6) faced deficits of five or more early in each set of their sixth straight loss. The Streaks improved to 8-13, 6-7.

"Our biggest struggle right now, is that we're just beating ourselves, and that's when me make the most errors," Gray said. "It's really hard to gain momentum when you're starting off a set so slow. And it's really hard to win a game if we're giving the other team all of our errors at the end."

Galesburg shut down any attempt at a quick start in the third set, leading 5-0 out of the gate. Rocky tied it up 19-all before the Streaks closed out a win after being swept by Rocky earlier in the season.

"Unfortunately we don't have any practices left, but at that point, it's not something you can practice, it's mental toughness," Gray said, "and who has it and who doesn't."