Rocks best Sherrard in three-set opening night battle

SHERRARD — Two of the Quad-Cities area's best in terms of high school volleyball met to kick off their 2022 prep seasons.

And as most in the crowd Tuesday evening at Harry Hunt Gymnasium probably figured, the showdown between Rock Island and Sherrard went the full three sets.

After the Tigers rallied to force the decisive third game, then scored the set's first four points, the Rocks answered with a run of their own and were able to hold on the rest of the way for a 25-20, 17-25, 15-12 victory.

"It's a good start to the year, that's for sure," said Rock Island coach Morgan Gray. "I know a lot of the Sherrard girls from club (Iowa Select); they're a solid team with a lot of manpower."

Sherrard pulled away late to take the second game, and that momentum carried into the third set as its star senior outside hitter McKenna Blackwell stepped up her game.

Blackwell (11 kills, eight digs, two blocks, two aces) sparked the Tigers' second-set finish and their 4-0 start to the third game, dishing out three service points and an ace to jump-start the hosts.

"I wish it had gone two," said Gray. "There were a lot of long rallies and hustle plays, and Sherrard executed them better than we did. That was the game-changer in the second."

But after Sherrard's opening run was halted, Rocks junior outside hitter Addie Bomelyn stepped behind the service line and turned the tide for her club.

Bomelyn (10 kills, 10 digs, two aces, two blocks) reeled off six straight points as part of Rocky's game-changing 7-0 run, recording both of her aces in that stretch.

"I knew our team needed the push, and I wanted to provide it for them," she said. "That gave us energy, and we were able to finish off the third set."

True to form, Sherrard did not make it easy. Fueled by senior setter Lauren Copeland's match-high 23 assists, the Tigers threw everything at the Rocks and got to within one twice, the last at 13-12 before back-to-back Bomelyn kills ended the match.

"Originally in the summer, we played them and beat them in two," Bomelyn said, "but we came in here knowing we couldn't underestimate them. Before and during each game, we try to remind each other not to underestimate any team."

Bomelyn's efforts were bolstered by setters Mari Churchill and Alaina Esposito, who combined for 20 assists. Kayla Rice added 12 digs and five kills for the Lady Rocks, with Sienna Mikato posting a match-high 15 digs.

"Rock Island seems much tougher competition, and I'm not angry to go three with them," Sherrard coach Amy Mitton said. "I hope we can play them every year."

A 2A regional finalist in ’21, Sherrard got a strong debut from freshman middle blocker Grace Bohnert. She had a match-best four blocks with three kills. Juniors Eva Zimmerman (seven kills, six digs) and Kaitlynn DeBlock (five kills) also made strong contributions.

"She was really good," Mitton said of Bohnert. "We couldn't ask for more than that. We just need to fix the little things and go strong from here. Tweaks, that's what I told them. We just have to fix them."