Rocks hold off Geneseo in possible regional-final preview

GENESEO — The Western Big 6 Conference volleyball crown is out of reach for both Rock Island and Geneseo at this point.

Still, the Lady Rocks and the Lady Leafs had plenty to play for in Thursday evening's match at the site of one of the IHSA Class 3A regional tournaments in two weeks' time.

In what could be a potential regional-final preview, Rock Island held off Geneseo after being pushed to a third set, earning a 25-19, 11-25, 27-25 victory.

"We were playing in the gym we're going to play in for regionals, and we wanted to figure out our groove and keep our momentum up to go far in the postseason," said Rock Island senior outside hitter Kayla Rice, whose 12 kills matched Geneseo freshman standout Lizzie Rapps for match-high honors.

"Especially with this being a close match. The postseason is going to be hard and difficult. Geneseo has definitely improved, but every team in the postseason is going to be tough, so we wanted to keep improving ourselves."

Thursday's win was the fifth in a row for the Lady Rocks (16-8), and it enabled them to clinch at least a share of second place in the Big 6 at 10-3 with one conference match remaining.

"We were focusing first on conference and then we told them to get used to playing in this gym and understanding the court dynamics," said Rock Island coach Morgan Gray. "Getting second place in the Big 6 and getting a feel for the court here.

"We want to be playing good, clean and aggressive volleyball. That's what we'll focus on going into the postseason."

After the Lady Leafs (16-13, 8-5) rallied from a first-set loss to put together a dominating performance in the second set, the Rocks came out strong with a 9-1 start to the third set as senior libero Sienna Mikaio recorded six service points during a 7-0 run.

"I thought we started off strong in the third set after we let our errors get the best of us (in the second set)," said Rock Island junior outside hitter Addie Bomelyn, who posted 11 kills and 10 digs. "Knowing we can't come out on top in the conference is a bad feeling.

"Knowing we can come out and try our best, that's motivation for us."

Rocky maintained that eight-point lead for most of the final set, at one point leading 19-11. That was when Geneseo dug in its heels and mounted a comeback that nearly turned the tide.

Led by junior setter Alysia Perez (27 assists, 10 digs, four aces, four kills) and the front-line trio of Rapps (12 kills, 10 digs), Aubrey VanKerrebroeck and Kathryn VanDeWoestyne (eight kills each), the Leafs clawed their way back and had match point at 25-24.

"I think we struggled with confidence at times, but we brought it together in the second set and had a lot of energy to push them to a third set," said Geneseo coach Casey Komel, whose club wrapped up a tough week that included losses to Moline and Orion on Tuesday and Wednesday. "It wasn't that we necessarily played bad this week. Our match against Moline, the second set especially, that was one of our best sets of the season."