Rocks hold on for sweep of Panthers

The Rock Island volleyball team faced two different types of adversity Tuesday night at United Township but persisted through everything it faced.
The Rocks defeated the Panthers 25-23, 25-16 and moved to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the Western Big 6. The Panthers fell to 2-7 overall and in the conference.
The visiting Rocks started out the first game with a 13-7 lead but faced a comeback from United Township, which battled back to tie the score. At 23-23, the Rocks came away with a key point after a long rally and held on for the victory.
In the second game, United Township came out with a strong start and led 10-7 early. From there, Rock Island pulled back into the game and took the lead at 16-15. The Rocks went on a 9-1 run after that point behind some emphatic kills from junior Lexi Thompson.
Rock Island coach Morgan Gray was proud of how her team fought through the adversity in both games.
“That focus and momentum that they had tonight is a huge part of winning volleyball games,” Gray said. “When things are back and forth, you just have to focus on the next point or next ball to avoid digging a bigger hole. When United Township got momentum, our goal became to take that away.”
Thompson had four kills over both games and had a pair of blocks to keep rallies alive for the Rocks. Her high energy play kept Rock Island in the game, and that is Thompson’s game plan every time she takes the court.
“I just want to keep the team spirits up,” Thompson said. “When we’re working together and our energy levels are high, we’re hard to beat. That’s what I hope to do when I’m out there.”
Gray thought her team came out slow to start the match, after a long sophomore match kept them sitting for an extended period of time.
“I really think that impacted us early on,” Gray said. “I thought that when we got the victory in the sophomore game it would help energize everyone, but they didn’t come out the way that they should have.”
Rock Island's sophomores defeated United Township 24-26, 25-23, 28-26 and delayed the scheduled start of the varsity match by about an hour.
UT coach Kylie Kuffler has seen improvement in every game from her squad this season, and that might be due in part to a unique implementation in practice and games.
“We’ve been trying to get the girls to talk more, and started using a decibel meter,” Kuffler said. “Tonight we saw things that we haven’t necessarily seen from our girls this season and they keep coming together more and more. They have made leaps and bounds so far this season.”
United Township hosts Quincy on Thursday, and Rock Island travels to Geneseo to take on the Maple Leafs. Thompson hopes that the team can keep up what it showed against a tough Geneseo squad.