Rocks hold on for sweep of Panthers

The Rock Island volleyball team faced two different types of adversity Tuesday night at United Township but persisted through everything it faced.

The Rocks defeated the Panthers 25-23, 25-16 and moved to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the Western Big 6. The Panthers fell to 2-7 overall and in the conference.

The visiting Rocks started out the first game with a 13-7 lead but faced a comeback from United Township, which battled back to tie the score. At 23-23, the Rocks came away with a key point after a long rally and held on for the victory.

In the second game, United Township came out with a strong start and led 10-7 early. From there, Rock Island pulled back into the game and took the lead at 16-15. The Rocks went on a 9-1 run after that point behind some emphatic kills from junior Lexi Thompson.

Rock Island coach Morgan Gray was proud of how her team fought through the adversity in both games.

“That focus and momentum that they had tonight is a huge part of winning volleyball games,” Gray said. “When things are back and forth, you just have to focus on the next point or next ball to avoid digging a bigger hole. When United Township got momentum, our goal became to take that away.”