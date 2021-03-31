Rocks stay on a roll against Alleman

It was the battle of the Morgan’s on Tuesday night at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium as Coach Morgan Maddox’s Alleman Pioneers served up all the Rock Island Rocks and Coach Morgan Gray could handle in Western Big 6 Conference volleyball action.
In two hard-fought sets, Rock Island prevailed 25-18, 25-21 to win their fourth consecutive match and improved their season record to 6-2, 5-2 in the Big 6. The Alleman Pioneers fell to 1-7, 0-7 in conference play, but showed great improvement over their first match with the Rocks earlier in the season.
“Rock Island easily defeated us in their gym, and the fact that our players refused to quit and kept fighting to keep the ball in play is a good sign going forward,” said Coach Maddox. “The Rocks are a premier team in our conference, they serve the ball exceptionally well, and we showed a great deal of heart by digging the ball off the floor and setting up much better points than at any point in the season.”
In the win, Rock Island was led by Addison Bomelyn with 5 kills and 4 digs, senior Alivia Wright with 7 digs and 3 aces, junior Sophia Sigler with 6 assists and 3 aces, and junior Isabella Allison with 9 assists.
Alleman was paced by Colleen Kenney with 6 digs and 4 kills, Izzy Pinc with 6 kills and 1 block, junior Anne VanDeHeede with 14 assists, and senior Erinn Hoffman with 2 aces and 2 blocks.
Rock Island steadily pulled ahead in the first set of the evening, leading by the score of 16-8, fueled by the inside power of junior Emily Allison and Bomelyn, a freshman. Alleman mounted a comeback to get within 19-15 behind seniors Pinc and Kenney, but the Rocks proved to have too many weapons.
“We had trouble in different aspects of our game tonight, and I give credit to Alleman for the way they were able to stay in points,” said Rocky Coach Gray. “I tried a different lineup and used a number of non-starters to give us some diverse looks, and even though we won our fourth straight match, we need to find a way to play every ball.”
The second set was a true barnburner with multiple lead changes as the Pioneers played more aggressively and consistently managed to produce quality points and shots at the net.
Rock Island’s freshman sensation Bomelyn put the Rocks ahead 10-9 with a powerful kill at the net, and Rock Island seemed ready to take control, but Alleman again was able to keep the ball in play and stay within reach. Bomelyn and Alleman’s Kenney came up with back-to-back highlight reel scores late in the set to get the crowd on its feet, and although Alleman made a late run, the Rocks put the set and match in the books.
“Addison Bomelyn is a very advanced player for a freshman and has done a great job for us this season with her work at the net and in the back-court, she is very good and very consistent,” Gray said. “We had some struggles at the net tonight, and she came through when we needed her to produce key plays in crucial situations.”
Rock Island travels to Normal Thursday night for a tough matchup with one of the state’s premier programs.
“We need to play with more focus and do a better job of putting points away going forward, but I have confidence in our ability to adapt and improve,” said Gray.
Alleman’s Kenney received high praise from her coach after an impressive all-around effort against their cross-city rivals.
“Collen is amazing, she is all over the floor and a true team leader who sets the tone for our entire team with her attitude and toughness,” said Maddox.