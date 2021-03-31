Rocks stay on a roll against Alleman

Rock Island steadily pulled ahead in the first set of the evening, leading by the score of 16-8, fueled by the inside power of junior Emily Allison and Bomelyn, a freshman. Alleman mounted a comeback to get within 19-15 behind seniors Pinc and Kenney, but the Rocks proved to have too many weapons.

“We had trouble in different aspects of our game tonight, and I give credit to Alleman for the way they were able to stay in points,” said Rocky Coach Gray. “I tried a different lineup and used a number of non-starters to give us some diverse looks, and even though we won our fourth straight match, we need to find a way to play every ball.”

The second set was a true barnburner with multiple lead changes as the Pioneers played more aggressively and consistently managed to produce quality points and shots at the net.

Rock Island’s freshman sensation Bomelyn put the Rocks ahead 10-9 with a powerful kill at the net, and Rock Island seemed ready to take control, but Alleman again was able to keep the ball in play and stay within reach. Bomelyn and Alleman’s Kenney came up with back-to-back highlight reel scores late in the set to get the crowd on its feet, and although Alleman made a late run, the Rocks put the set and match in the books.