Rocks’ Straw is first Augie men’s volleyball commit from QC

Straw said his club team of just 12 players at various ages has held its own in the larger tournaments it competes in and finished second at its regional last year.

Playing against more experienced players has helped his development, along with the training he does with Hartman, a Pleasant Valley senior and setter who started at Iowa Select at the same time. Hartman and Geneseo’s Tucker Ziegenhorn are both undecided seniors getting recruiting interest.

The players they compete against in club season also typically have high school teams of their own, so they have the advantage of playing extra months with one team as opposed to three or four in club only.

The two would practice at a park near Hartman’s house, working on passing or setting. Hartman, who played on a Junior Olympic team in Japan before moving to the area, brought a desire to continue practicing for six hours that rubbed off on Straw.

“He just got me in the mindset that if you want to be good, you’ve got to work to be good,” Straw said. “We would work together to be the best that we could. … I definitely would not be the volleyball player I am now without him.”