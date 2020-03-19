Rocks’ Straw is first Augie men’s volleyball commit from QC

Although Rock Island High School does not have a boys’ volleyball team, Alec Straw has taken any opportunity to be involved with the sport he has grown to love.
The Rocky senior has played club volleyball since eighth grade and has served as a team manager for the Rock Island girls team since his sophomore year. He also plays in a variety of indoor and outdoor adult volleyball tournaments that often include former college players.
That commitment to practice and developing his game paid off for Straw, who became the first boys volleyball player from the Quad-Cities area to commit to Augustana’s men’s volleyball team, which recently had its third season cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Straw’s connections to the coaching staff, led by former Moline coach Mike Ducey, and chemistry with the close-to-home team made the Vikings’ squad the right choice.
“I’ve always loved (Ducey) as a coach and as a person, and I met with some of the players from Augie,” said Straw, who was accepted to the school in November. “It’s a really good group of guys. They’ve got a pretty good team there, so it all kind of fell right into place.”
It's a rare occurrence to have a local men's volleyball player at the next level.
North Scott grad Spencer Thomas is a freshman playing at Grand View, but Ducey could only recall his own collegiate career being the last time there was a local men's volleyball player.
Ducey, a Moline grad, played with Andy Puck (Moline) and Darren Clemons (Pleasant Valley) on Graceland University's 1998 NIRSA National Championship team.
Straw, a 6-foot-2 outside/right-side hitter, said he had offers from around 10 schools to play volleyball, but the scholarship and fit with Augie clinched his decision. He did not receive any Division I offers to play volleyball, but he was also being recruited to play baseball by multiple schools, including Division I Xavier and Purdue-Fort Wayne.
Straw is sidelined from volleyball and baseball for at least eight weeks after shattering his right pinky on his pitching hand a couple weeks ago during an adult volleyball tournament. He had five pins put in and got his cast on Tuesday. The injury came during a block attempt just two days before baseball tryouts, but he’s still on the team and hopeful he will pitch again.
Straw met Ducey through a sand volleyball league in Moline, and the two crossed paths often during the high school season and at volleyball camps. Ducey, who Straw said described him as "a gym rat who does things the right way," reached out to him and the two had lunch during a visit. This year was Ducey’s first with his own staff as coach at Augie after serving as interim coach before the end of last season.
Augie’s coaching staff also features 2015 Rocky grad Taryn VanEarwage, a volleyball standout with the Rocks. She was a four-year letterwinner with Augie and a second-team All-CCIW selection as a senior. She also completed her first season as the North Scott girls volleyball coach earlier this school year.
Straw met VanEarwage when both were assistants in the Rock Island Destroyers (now RI Performance VBC) club volleyball program. He was also familiar with assistant Jo’Lon Clark through the recruitment process when Clark assisted at St. Ambrose.
Straw also did sand doubles training with Clark and Dawn Kerr, who coaches Platform Elite — which Ducey co-founded in 2005 — and the St. Ambrose women.
“That was probably the biggest reason I wanted to go there,” Straw said. “Every bit of the coaching staff was huge for me. I loved it all.”
Straw first got into volleyball in eighth grade when he joined his mom at a rec league game through John Deere at Black Hawk College.
“They asked me to sub a couple times, and I really liked it,” he said. “One day I left one of those games and just Googled, ‘boys volleyball tryouts in the QC area.’”
He said the more he played, the more he fell in love with the sport, adding he was mostly self-taught his first few years, without much individual attention at practice to lean on.
“Now, you can’t get me out of the gym,” Straw said.
After two hours of practice with their Iowa Select Volleyball Club team in the afternoon, he and doubles partner Kai Hartman often would stick around until 10 p.m. to practice with the girls teams that came in.
“I might be there for eight hours on a weekend day just playing volleyball all day, so that was big for me,” he said. “The other coaches were super helpful and would let us jump in practices and treat us like any other player on their team.”
Straw listed “playing really smart” as his biggest strength. He described himself as a visual learner, so watching more experienced players was a big help. A background playing 2-on-2 or 3-on-3 tournaments outdoors has also helped sharpen his striking.
“I’ve gotten really good at hitting the ball to a specific spot or hitting the ball off of a block,” he said. “I’ve got really good fundamentals. I work really hard to be as perfect as I can be. That way, it’s hard to take me out of a lineup. I try to do things the right way since I can’t jump 15 feet in the air.”
He started playing club for the Quad Cities Sting — which later merged into Platform Elite — in eighth grade, followed by four years with the Iowa Select Volleyball Club’s boys team, which has an 18U and 12U team and competes throughout Iowa and Illinois as well as in St. Louis. Straw is in his third season with the 18U team, which he joined at 16.
The remainder of the season, which included Iowa Regionals in Des Moines, was postponed through at least March 31.
Straw said his club team of just 12 players at various ages has held its own in the larger tournaments it competes in and finished second at its regional last year.
Playing against more experienced players has helped his development, along with the training he does with Hartman, a Pleasant Valley senior and setter who started at Iowa Select at the same time. Hartman and Geneseo’s Tucker Ziegenhorn are both undecided seniors getting recruiting interest.
The players they compete against in club season also typically have high school teams of their own, so they have the advantage of playing extra months with one team as opposed to three or four in club only.
The two would practice at a park near Hartman’s house, working on passing or setting. Hartman, who played on a Junior Olympic team in Japan before moving to the area, brought a desire to continue practicing for six hours that rubbed off on Straw.
“He just got me in the mindset that if you want to be good, you’ve got to work to be good,” Straw said. “We would work together to be the best that we could. … I definitely would not be the volleyball player I am now without him.”
Straw was awarded a Junior Outstanding Leader Award in 2018 in the Iowa region of USA Volleyball for being a model player with Rocky, club volleyball and on his own.
The reward was fitting for Straw, who forged his own path to a college scholarship in five years of volleyball, starting a sport thin in numbers locally he began without any connections personally or through school.
“I’m happy with the decision I made, and I’m excited to get out there.”