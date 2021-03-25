Rocky overcomes serving flaws, sweep Alleman

Bomelyn and Sigler also had key serving runs during that stretch. Grace Gustafson had three kills and Emily Allison had two kills to help the offense get going in that set as well.

“We are working on coming out a lot stronger at the beginning of the match but serving definitely saved us tonight and that is something I have not been able to say so that is definitely a breath of fresh air,” Gray said.

Bomelyn, in particular, had Alleman on its toes during the match. In addition to her aces, the freshman’s serves had movement and pace that gave the visitors trouble the entire match.

“She is so consistent and that is nice to see, especially out of a freshman,” Gray said of Bomelyn. “In all aspects of the game, she is very consistent.”

Isabella Allison served the first seven points of the second set to help Rock Island get out to a 7-0 lead. Sigler later helped push the edge to 11-1 with her serves and the winners were not challenged the rest of the way.

Gustafson had four kills while Emily Allison added three kills. Alivia Wright had seven digs while Sigler added six digs. Mackenzie Brokaw had four digs for the Rocks. Isabella Allison finished with six assists and four digs.