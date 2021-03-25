Rocky overcomes serving flaws, sweep Alleman

The Rock Island girls volleyball team aced its Senior Night performance on Thursday night against Rock Island Alleman.
Behind strong serving, the Rocks raced past the Pioneers, 25-13, 25-7, in Western Big Six Conference action at the Rocky Fieldhouse.
Rock Island (3-2 overall and conference) combined for 14 aces during the match, led by freshman Addison Bomelyn’s five aces and junior Sophia Sigler’s four aces. Isabella Allison also had a pair aces for the home team.
It showed how far the Rocks had come in improving their serving, according to head coach Morgan Gray. Gray said her team had 13 service errors in a match just last week.
They had six different players with at least one ace.
“That is one thing (serving) we definitely have struggled with so it was nice to have a match like this,” Gray said. “We’ve had a lot of misses when it was a crucial time in the match when we needed to string some points together. I was very impressed with the number of aces and the aggressive serves we put together.”
The hosts actually were trailing 9-5 early in the first set to the Pioneers (1-6, 1-6). Isabella Allison put down her two aces to help jump-start Rock Island as it went on to win 12 of the next 15 points to snag control of the match.
Bomelyn and Sigler also had key serving runs during that stretch. Grace Gustafson had three kills and Emily Allison had two kills to help the offense get going in that set as well.
“We are working on coming out a lot stronger at the beginning of the match but serving definitely saved us tonight and that is something I have not been able to say so that is definitely a breath of fresh air,” Gray said.
Bomelyn, in particular, had Alleman on its toes during the match. In addition to her aces, the freshman’s serves had movement and pace that gave the visitors trouble the entire match.
“She is so consistent and that is nice to see, especially out of a freshman,” Gray said of Bomelyn. “In all aspects of the game, she is very consistent.”
Isabella Allison served the first seven points of the second set to help Rock Island get out to a 7-0 lead. Sigler later helped push the edge to 11-1 with her serves and the winners were not challenged the rest of the way.
Gustafson had four kills while Emily Allison added three kills. Alivia Wright had seven digs while Sigler added six digs. Mackenzie Brokaw had four digs for the Rocks. Isabella Allison finished with six assists and four digs.
Colleen Kenney had 11 digs while Erinn Hoffman had eight digs for the Pioneers. Anne VanDeHeede had seven assists for Alleman.
In addition to Rock Island’s serving, Alleman struggled with errors, racking up 19 for the match. That included numerous hitting errors on many shots that simply went too long.
Pioneers coach Morgan Maddox said her team might have hit a wall, playing in its third-straight match this week. Maddox added that she also was missing two key hitters in Anna Dockery-Jackson and Camryn Caleo, who were out with injuries.
“The team is more than capable but it seemed like they were mentally and physically exhausted,” Maddox said of her group. “It was a challenge without (Caleo and Dockery-Jackson) and it was our worst match of the season but it just tells us what we need to work on.”