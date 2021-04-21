Rocky snaps 5-match skid against Orion

Playing a key role in the second set was Clark, whose six kills matched Bomelyn for team-high honors, and who added three kills to match junior teammate Lexi Thompson for match-best honors.

"I was really nervous. I actually didn't think I'd get put in," Clark said. "I usually play middle, but I was right side, and there's a lot of difference. I was just trying my best to be big. After a couple of blocks, I adjusted well."

The efforts of Clark and Thompson up front along with setters Sophia Sigler (12 assists) and Bella Allison (10 assists) were augmented by the play of Bomelyn, who had a match high with 20 digs and also dished out a pair of service aces.

"I feel like if we want to win, we need to step up our energy," said Bomelyn. "If we get down and the other team's running, we get down on ourselves."

That seemed to be the case in the first set as seven straight Rock Island hitting errors enabled Orion to get out to a 9-4 start. However, Rocky righted the ship as an ace by Campbell Kelley (nine digs, five kills) highlighted a 6-0 run that put the crimson and gold up 12-10.

A pair of Kelley kills enabled the Rocks to work their way to a 21-16 lead, but the Chargers rallied with a 7-1 spurt to go up 23-22 and seemed ready to take the first set.