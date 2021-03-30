Rocky volleyball out-scraps Quincy in third straight win

She said the goal was to ice the Blue Devils, who lost the ensuing point because of an error.

“It just gives us an opportunity to settle down,” Gray said. “In that chaos sometimes we get wrapped up in it and we don’t really take a deep breath, try to slow the game down. So that was my ultimate goal, and it worked. We strung those two points together and ended it.”

This is the first week visiting fans are allowed to attend conference matches, two fans per team member.

Although only a handful made the trip from Quincy, it made a difference.

“It was definitely a different atmosphere tonight, which we’ve been missing,” Gray said. “Our fans can now stay for all levels so that makes a huge difference. This gym is too big to not have fans in it. It’s hard to play with such quietness. ... Atmosphere is huge in volleyball.”

Bella Allison led the Rocks with nine assists and Sophia Sigler added six.

Gray said striving for error-free volleyball is a team goal in order to avoid mental errors which lead to physical errors.

“That’s really what we’re trying to hone in on, keeping that nice, clean volleyball.”