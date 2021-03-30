Rocky volleyball out-scraps Quincy in third straight win

Rock Island High School volleyball coach Morgan Gray wanted her team to be the scrappier one at home against Quincy on Tuesday night.
Against a scuffling Blue Devils squad that made things interesting late, Rocky used some of that scrappiness to complete a 25-18, 25-23 Western Big 6 Conference sweep. Rocky swept both matches against Quincy this season.
It was the third straight win for the Lady Rocks (5-2, 4-2 Big 6) as Quincy (1-7, 1-5) lost a seventh straight.
Gray said playing clean volleyball was a goal during practice this week.
She also pointed to Tuesday’s eight aces as a strength. Emily Allison (team-high seven kills) and Gabby Taber (seven digs) each had three aces; Addie Bomelyn (six digs) added two aces for the Rocks.
“Serving looked awesome,” Gray said. “They are a very scrappy team, so I told them I want to be the scrappier team. And that’s something I haven’t really seen so far this season. And tonight, I did. We still have some things to do, some things to work on, but definitely, we are more of that team that wasn’t afraid to hit the floor tonight.”
Rocky led the opening set wire-to-wire, jumping out to a 5-0 advantage. The second set was back-and-forth until it was tied at 23-all.
Gray took timeout at the deadlock, hoping to avoid a third set.
She said the goal was to ice the Blue Devils, who lost the ensuing point because of an error.
“It just gives us an opportunity to settle down,” Gray said. “In that chaos sometimes we get wrapped up in it and we don’t really take a deep breath, try to slow the game down. So that was my ultimate goal, and it worked. We strung those two points together and ended it.”
This is the first week visiting fans are allowed to attend conference matches, two fans per team member.
Although only a handful made the trip from Quincy, it made a difference.
“It was definitely a different atmosphere tonight, which we’ve been missing,” Gray said. “Our fans can now stay for all levels so that makes a huge difference. This gym is too big to not have fans in it. It’s hard to play with such quietness. ... Atmosphere is huge in volleyball.”
Bella Allison led the Rocks with nine assists and Sophia Sigler added six.
Gray said striving for error-free volleyball is a team goal in order to avoid mental errors which lead to physical errors.
“That’s really what we’re trying to hone in on, keeping that nice, clean volleyball.”
Quincy acting head coach Kate Brown said this prep season has been somewhat of a roller-coaster alongside dealing with the pandemic.
Head coach Tim Hill coaches the Quincy University men’s volleyball team, whose season overlaps with the high school season that shifted to spring.
Brown is at every practice, but other coaches are going through other things outside of volleyball.
“Things have been kind of crazy for us with COVID and then all different coaches coming in and out and doing things. The girls are working with it,” Brown said. “We have a different coach at every practice so it’s really hard for them to have consistency, but we’re working with it. They’re doing everything we ask.”
She said Tuesday’s match was much better than the last meeting.
“We’re getting there,” Brown said.