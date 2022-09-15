Rocky volleyball picks up road sweep of United Township

Kayla Rice and Addie Bomelyn combined for 15 kills and four aces as the Rock Island volleyball team cruised to a Western Big 6 Conference road sweep at United Township, 25-17, 25-16, on Thursday night.

Rice had a match-high nine kills and three aces as the Rocks (8-6, 3-1 Big 6) did not trail again after falling down 1-0 in the first set.

Rocky coach Morgan Gray said Bomelyn and Rice are the team’s most consistent hitters. Neither one made more than two hitting errors.

“Now we’re trying to get other people involved,” she said, “because we need to be a well-balanced team.”

The opening set was tied 4-4 and the Rocks led just 9-7 before scoring seven straight to widen its lead.

Gray said the team needs to get better at starting matches and not starting off slow. The Rocks did that in opening up a 6-0 lead in the second set to force an early timeout by the Panthers (2-9, 1-4).

“It takes us a while to get going, but I guess when we do get going we usually stay there,” she said. “Addie Bomelyn was a threat for us in the front row, which was great. And passing, overall, we were in system. It was just executing and converting a couple of those points that we struggled with.”

Ciara Hull and Karina Castaneda (one block) each had two kills for the Panthers.

UT was able to cut Rocky’s lead to 6-5 in the second set, but it could get no closer.

“Execution from our front row is what is the missing puzzle piece for us,” said UT first-year coach Hannah Cameron. “There are areas for improvement everywhere, but that is really being able to put the ball down and just be done with a play. I think the girls just want to keep playing because they don’t want to put the ball down.”

Cameron said Rocky has some quick hitters. The young Panthers were just unable to keep up at times, and doing so starts in practice.

“I don’t think we’ve had a stable lineup yet and we’ve talked about this as a team,” she said. “The girls are interchangeable, but we need some execution and just to progress better in our skillset.”

Gray said the Rocks have faced some good competition so far this season and they are still feeling things out.

“We’re still just trying to figure out the chemistry of the team with some new people stepping into larger roles,” she said. “At the end of the day, I’m glad we came out with a win in two sets.”