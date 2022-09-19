Rocky's Bomelyn, Rice pair up to beat Princeton

When their team needed it most, Kayla Rice and Addie Bomelyn stepped up.

The Rock Island High School volleyball team swept Princeton 25-19, 25-23 in Monday's non-conference home matchup.

Every time the Tigers built momentum, Rice and Bomelyn were quick to shut it down. The duo combined for 12 kills, tying for the team-high with six each, and critical plays by both kept the Rocks in position to win.

“(Rice and Bomelyn) definitely stepped up in the back row,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “They did really well around the block and defending the backcourt. Offensively, we were running some new plays for them and it really worked. I could see a big smile on their face when something would work.”

Bomelyn led the team with five digs, but Rice had four digs and three aces. Each recorded one block – the only blocks of the night for the Rocks (9-6).

Bomelyn,a junior, and Rice, a senior, enjoyed carrying the load in the victory.

“Knowing that your team is counting on you to make those big plays in close games gives me that motivation to do well, and I know Kayla feels the same,” Bomelyn said. “As an outside hitter, in general, we get a lot of the balls and they count on us.”

That was evident early in the first set when Rocky fell behind 4-1. The team started targeting Rice and Bomelyn outside and although uncharacteristic mistakes kept Princeton close, the pair helped build and extend the lead to six by the end of the first set.

The duo had three kills after Princeton cut it to 21-17 in the first set.

“I just love close matches because they give me energy and just keep me going,” Rice said. “Being able to pull away at the end really builds me up.”

Well, the Rocks had to pull away in the second set as well.

Hitting errors and tough Princeton hitters put the Tigers up 15-14. Once Rice toed the service line the Rocks went on a 5-0 run in which Rice tallied two aces.

“When you have a tough server it definitely relieves a lot of the pressure from the five teammates on the court and you could see that,” Gray said. “Our demeanor felt more relaxed with Kayla behind the service line and she picked on a couple of their passers and fortunately it worked in our favor.”

However, Princeton stormed back to cut it to 23-22. From there, Rice collected a block and Autumn Stone ended it with a kill up the middle.

The Rocks were happy to come out with the sweep, but they acknowledged this is just the start of an important week.

Crucial Western Big 6 Conference matchups are awaiting the Rocks (4-1 WB6) with Geneseo (3-2 WB6) and Quincy (4-1 WB6) coming to town this week. Rock Island is tied with Quincy for second in the league.

“We know we have a big week,” Rice said. “We had practice on a Sunday which we normally don’t do, but since we have three matches we knew we needed to get prepared. We are ready to go out and try and win these next two games so we can build up our conference record.”