Rolf guides Knights to sweep over top-ranked Lancers

Carly Rolf has patiently bided her time.
After setting for the Davenport Assumption sophomore and junior varsity volleyball teams her freshman and sophomore seasons, Rolf was moved to an outside hitter role last season for the varsity.
“Setting has always been my favorite position and probably always will be,” Rolf said. “It is a position I love. So when coach Bre (Scherler) told me I was going to set again this year, I was so excited.”
Rolf facilitated Class 3A second-ranked Assumption’s offense to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph over 4A top-ranked North Scott on Tuesday at Assumption High School.
The senior, off to play volleyball at Division II Rockhurst University next fall, had 34 assists, a couple of blocks and was 12 of 12 from the service line as the Knights picked up their second victory over a top-three state ranked opponent in the last four days.
“Carly has been waiting for this opportunity,” Scherler said. “It wasn’t that she couldn’t have taken that role last year, but this was the right time for her, the right fit for us as a team.”
With Assumption’s precision behind the service line and strong passing, the Knights (17-3, 5-0 MAC) were in an offensive rhythm most of the match.
Junior A.J. Schubert had a match-high 15 kills while middle Maggie Johnson and outside Dru Dorsey each finished with seven.
“They were definitely in system the majority of the night,” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “When you’re in system, it is hard for us to know where they are going. They had a lot of options.”
Rolf made good decisions reading North Scott’s block and where to distribute the ball. The Knights also used a quick one-ball attack with their middles efficiently, too.
“It is a new role for (Carly),” Schubert said, “but she has stepped up, become one of our captains and really taken this role to heart and played absolutely fantastic on the court.
“She knows where she wants the ball, she reads the block and sees everything.”
The win keeps Assumption tied with Pleasant Valley atop the MAC standings just past the halfway point. Those teams don’t meet until Oct. 12 at PV High School.
In the meantime, Scherler sees her team growing in confidence.
After beating 2A third-ranked Wilton in the final of Saturday’s Clinton Invitational, Assumption never trailed in the opening set, used an 11-3 surge in the second set to seize control and then rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third to finish the sweep.
Assumption’s serve kept North Scott on its heels most of the match.
“They served us off the court today,” VanEarwage said. “When they win the serve-pass game, it is hard to win.”
Scherler said that was the plan, especially given the number of powerful swings North Scott can throw at a team in the front row.
The Knights finished with only five service aces, but the aggressiveness from the service line never allowed the Lancers to get comfortable.
Meanwhile, Assumption was scrappy in the back row. Bri Gartner came up with 17 digs and extended several other points.
“We were all over the floor,” Schubert said. “Bri is such a great back row player for us.”
Scherler admits the pieces to the puzzle have come together sooner than she expected with this squad.
With Rolf’s emergence as the distributor, Ava Harris-Shepard in the middle and Dorsey on the outside along with its returning experience, Assumption is quickly ascending.
“I knew the potential and our ceiling, but I didn’t realize we would get there that fast,” Scherler said. “Ava Harris and Dru were kind of the last puzzle pieces. It has been nice to see the maturity from those two, learning from other kids who have had court time.”
Ella McLaughlin led the Lancers with 10 kills and Lauren Golinghorst had seven. The Lancers (14-4, 3-2 MAC) attempt to hit the reset button Saturday at the Dubuque Senior Invitational.
“We didn’t play our best volleyball today, but I think it was more of a mental thing,” VanEarwage said. “We can’t be scared and timid when we have big matches like this. That’s definitely something we’ve worked on and we’ll continue to work through.”