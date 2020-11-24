Ruff, Drake captain Quad-Cities All-Star volleyball teams

Kora Ruff and Kelsey Drake are teammates on the club volleyball scene with the Iowa Rockets.

Ruff is a facilitator with great hands and a strong volleyball IQ. Drake is an athletic hitter who possesses a powerful swing.

They share the distinction as captains of this year's Quad-Cities All-Star teams.

Ruff, Pleasant Valley's junior setter, is the All-Metro captain for the second consecutive season. The Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Elite Team all-state selection averaged 10 assists and 3.4 digs per set for a 21-win team which reached the Class 5A state semifinals.

Drake, a junior middle/outside hitter for Wilton, captains the All-Eastern Iowa team. The three-sport standout was a Class 2A first team all-stater by the IGCA and was a big reason Wilton won 33 matches and reached the state semifinals for just the second time in program history. She averaged 4.1 kills and 3.9 digs per set while hitting at a .435 clip — fourth best in the state with 300 attacks or more regardless of classification.

Ruff and Drake were both on the all-tournament team at the state tournament earlier this month. Ruff flourished with 94 assists and 48 digs while Drake had 33 kills and 24 digs in six state tournament sets.