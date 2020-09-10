Ruff leads Spartan rout of Blue Devils

Kora Ruff’s family name is synonymous with volleyball excellence and tradition.
On Thursday night, Ruff left a mark on the Pleasant Valley High School girls volleyball program that likely will stand for years to come.
Ruff recorded 31 assists to help lead the Spartans past a feisty Davenport Central team, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at George Marshall Gym.
Only two matches into her junior year, Ruff now owns the career mark for assists for the Spartans with 1,706. She broke the mark of Payton Strawser, who played for PV a decade ago and logged 1,692 assists. In her third varsity season, Ruff is running one of the most potent offensive attacks in the metro area for the sixth-ranked team in Class 5A.
If you roughly double what Ruff has done in barely over two seasons, it might be a record that could stand for decades or may never be broken.
“I could have never done any of this without my teammates, but I’m just really excited that the program is going in such a strong direction,” Ruff said. “We’ve had a lot of good hitters in the program, so that makes my job much easier.”
With dedication to her sport, it is not a surprise that Ruff has reached these accolades already. She plays club for the Iowa Rockets and is considered one of the best 200 players in the country by prepvolleyball.com. She was on the state all-tournament team last season when PV reached state, was first-team All-MAC and was named captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro Team in 2019.
Spartans sophomore middle hitter Chloe Cline, who benefited from Ruff’s efforts to lead PV with 13 kills, said Ruff’s attention to detail and leadership is what makes her excel.
“She goes around to each individual hitter and asks where they need the ball (to finish the kill),” Cline said. “She makes sure when she sets you, she will ask later 'was it too high or too far off the net?’ She goes back and works on things after getting our feedback. She tailors her sets to what makes you comfortable. She is just an amazing teammate.”
Spartans coach Amber Hall said it has been a lot of fun watching Ruff help run her team and added it might be amazing how many assists she might post in her high school career.
“She seems to be born into this,” said Hall, stating the obvious with her mom, Stacey, a former prep and collegiate coach. “Kora has been in a gym since she could walk. She is such a great athlete and her volleyball IQ is maybe the highest I have seen. Kora makes those connections with her teammates and it shows up on the court.”
Ruff and the Spartans might have been caught off guard a little bit by the Blue Devils, who came into the match 0-2. But Central (0-3 overall and in MAC play) more than held its own, especially in the first and third sets.
Central led 14-13 in the first set before Halle Vice and Arra Cottrell took enough control at the net for the visitors to eventually pull out the win. Pleasant Valley (2-0 overall and MAC) looked like the state-ranked team in the second set, led by serves from Cline and attacks from Emily Wood and Vice. The Spartans raced out to a 9-2 lead an did not look back.
Vice finished with nine kills for the match while Wood added seven more kills.
But Central, behind strong play from Lilly Campbell, Morgan Barker and Destiny Jones led 17-9 in the third set. Emily Beldock had strong serve runs and two aces to help build that Blue Devil lead.
Perhaps the hosts felt the pressure a bit after that as PV took advantage of several Central errors to eventually tie the match at 17. Of the eight points PV scored during a service run from Riley Morgan, five came on unforced errors. Ruff then helped set up Cline and Vice for some big kills and even added two dump kills of her own to help the Spartans close out the match.
Blue Devils coach Laura Guttmann said she was very proud of the strides her team is making.
“It is such a different team from two weeks ago, even a different team from Tuesday (straight sets loss to Assumption),” Guttmann said. “We had a great lineup and we felt confident about our connections. It just felt like everything fell into place for us. We just need to push a little bit further when we have the advantage.”
