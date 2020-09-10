Ruff leads Spartan rout of Blue Devils

Spartans sophomore middle hitter Chloe Cline, who benefited from Ruff’s efforts to lead PV with 13 kills, said Ruff’s attention to detail and leadership is what makes her excel.

“She goes around to each individual hitter and asks where they need the ball (to finish the kill),” Cline said. “She makes sure when she sets you, she will ask later 'was it too high or too far off the net?’ She goes back and works on things after getting our feedback. She tailors her sets to what makes you comfortable. She is just an amazing teammate.”

Spartans coach Amber Hall said it has been a lot of fun watching Ruff help run her team and added it might be amazing how many assists she might post in her high school career.

“She seems to be born into this,” said Hall, stating the obvious with her mom, Stacey, a former prep and collegiate coach. “Kora has been in a gym since she could walk. She is such a great athlete and her volleyball IQ is maybe the highest I have seen. Kora makes those connections with her teammates and it shows up on the court.”