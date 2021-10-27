Ruff named MAC volleyball player of the year, again

For the first time in 11 years, a volleyball player from the Mississippi Athletic Conference has repeated as player of the year.
Pleasant Valley senior setter Kora Ruff was named the conference's most valuable player for a second straight season Wednesday. Bettendorf outside hitter Ann Miller, who went on to play at Western Illinois, was the last to do so in 2009 and 2010.
Ruff, a University of Evansville recruit, is a four-year starter who has amassed 3,142 assists for her career. She has led the Spartans to four consecutive league titles and a third straight state trip next week.
Ruff is averaging 9.9 assists and 2.5 digs per set for PV.
PV, Assumption and North Scott, the top three teams in the MAC standings, accounted for seven of the eight spots on the first team.
The Spartans' Chloe Cline (middle hitter) and Halle Vice (outside) joined Ruff on the first team. Assumption setter Carly Rolf and opposite hitter A.J. Schubert made the top team along with North Scott outside Ella McLaughlin and middle/outside Grace Graham. Clinton outside Makayla Howard completed the first team.
Schubert, a three-time first team selection, leads the MAC in kills and service aces.
PV's Amber Hall was selected as coach of the year. The Spartans (30-4) haven't dropped a conference match in each of the past three seasons.
All-MAC teams
First team
Chloe Cline, jr., Pleasant Valley; Grace Graham, sr., North Scott; Makayla Howard, jr., Clinton; Ella McLaughlin, sr., North Scott; Carly Rolf, sr., Assumption; Kora Ruff, sr., Pleasant Valley; AJ Schubert, jr., Assumption; Halle Vice, jr., Pleasant Valley
Second team
Chloe Bell, jr., Bettendorf; Arra Cottrell, sr., Pleasant Valley; Bri Gartner, sr., Assumption; Delaney Graves, jr., Davenport Central; Maggie Johnson, so., Assumption; Alexis Richards, sr., North Scott; Livia Thomsen, sr., Pleasant Valley; Izzy Van De Wiele, jr., Bettendorf
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Anna Strajack, sr.; Dru Dorsey, fr.
Bettendorf -- Kaytlin Sowards, sr.; Lillie Petersen, jr.
Central DeWitt -- Ava Morris, sr.; Elaina Schroeder, sr.
Clinton -- Jamie Greenwalt, sr.; Payton Luett, sr.
Davenport Central -- Lilly Campbell, sr.; Noelle Smith, sr.
Davenport North -- Addison Miller, so.; Kaiyla Stuckel, sr.
Davenport West -- Abbigail Raes, sr.; Sydney Westerhof, so.
Muscatine -- Hannah Jensen, so.; Ashlyn McGinnis, sr.
North Scott -- Lauren Golinghorst, jr.; Scout Kirshy, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Molly Albrecht, so.
Player of year: Ruff (PV)
Coach of year: Amber Hall (PV)