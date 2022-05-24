Scherler resigns as Assumption's volleyball coach

Davenport Assumption High School has been in the upper-echelon of the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa Class 3A volleyball the past decade under Bre Scherler.

If that is continue, it will happen with new leadership.

Scherler stepped down from the head coaching position last week after seven seasons. She registered a 197-53 record, including trips to the state tournament in each of the past four seasons.

It was a decision Scherler wrestled with for quite some time.

But with four children, all under the age of 14, and being a single mother, and some changes in her professional career, she said it was time to take a step back from coaching.

"I've got four amazing children and a lot on my plate, work wise and family wise," she said. "My kiddos started needing me a lot more.

"I've missed out on a lot of extracurricular things and they're young for only so long. I'm very, very sad to go because it is a wonderful program and they're set up for success."

Assumption never had a losing season under Scherler and were in the upper half of the MAC every season.

“She’s done an outstanding job,” activities director Wade King said. “She’s provided a really consistent program over the years, not only in the conference but in Class 3A volleyball. I know we’re going to certainly miss her, and we appreciate everything she’s done for our program.”

What will Scherler miss the most?

"The athletes," she said. "I'm in tears because they're my everything. I often tell them they are an extension of my family and my children. You get to know their personalities, struggles, successes and families."

Coaching for Scherler wasn't entirely about wins and losses.

"I've been in it for the fun and teaching the sport of volleyball and the kids have taken it to a high level," she said. "Athletes help the program have success. I'm just the one who sits there and tries to put the right puzzle pieces together."

Scherler realizes the timing of her departure is not ideal with the season starting in three months. The Knights also will be looking for a new varsity assistant as Jenna Britt and her family have relocated to the Des Moines area.

King said the search is underway for a new coach.

“We have some teaching positions available here as well so we’d loved to get someone in our building,” King said, “but we’ll hit the ground running on this and see how we can get it filled.”

The Knights, coming off a state semifinal appearance and a 35-5 season, return a strong nucleus with all-stater A.J. Schubert, Maggie Johnson, Ava Harris-Shepard, Lily VanSeveren and Dru Dorsey.

Scherler said there are incoming freshmen and soon-to-be sophomores talented enough to contribute as well.

"I'm going to be the biggest supporter of Assumption volleyball," Scherler said. "I just can't give up that part of me. I love that program."

