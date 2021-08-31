Schubert helps Knights serve up win over Sabers

After a self-proclaimed poor season from the service line in 2020, Davenport Assumption’s AJ Schubert changed her serve as the Knights began their preseason volleyball practices this fall.
Schubert, who had a team-leading 38 aces last fall, switched from a jump float to a jump top at the urging of her teammates. It paid off during Assumption’s sweep of visiting Central DeWitt on Tuesday night. She made some crucial serves as the Knights won by scores of 25-15, 25-27 and 25-14.
“I just switched it this year because I had a rough season last year,” Schubert said. “My teammates actually said that I should change it. At the first practice, I decided to try topspin, and when we scrimmaged I did it and it was really good, and they were like ‘Maybe you should change it.’ I changed my whole serve.”
With Class 3A third-ranked Assumption trailing 12-8 in the second set of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference match, Schubert spiked a kill and went back to the service line. She served as the Knights rattled off 14 straight points, with five of those points coming on Schubert aces.
“I think we just needed a little bit of leadership,” Assumption coach Breanna Scherler said of Schubert. “She said, ‘I’m going to take over.’ When you can help the team with that one individual skill without having to put pass, set or swing in there, those are huge wins for us.”
Even when Schubert didn’t serve an ace, the Sabers had a tough time receiving her serve, which led to free balls over the net and a chance for the Knights to run their offense. Dru Dorsey and setter Carly Rolf both spiked errant passes for kills during Assumption’s run.
“It’s a difficult serve to pass in general, even when someone is doing it back to me,” Schubert said. “The topspin just dives down and hits the floor right away. They’re not expecting it.”
By the time Schubert served into the net, Assumption had built a 22-13 lead in the second set en route to a 25-17 win and rolled to a 25-14 lead in the third to sweep the Sabers.
Schubert finished with nine aces in the match to go along with eight kills and two blocks. Anna Strajack added seven kills for the Knights (2-0, 2-0 MAC).
Elaina Schroeder led Central DeWitt (5-2, 1-1 MAC) with five kills, and Lexy Cooper had four. The Sabers, after winning their first five matches of the season, have fallen to 4A top-ranked North Scott and at 3A third-ranked Assumption.
“We’ve gotten beat by North Scott and Assumption, so that’s nothing to hang our heads about,” Central DeWitt coach Lee Swanson said. “But my thing is we have to learn from it.”
And Swanson knows exactly what his team will work on at its next practice.
“I told them after the game, ‘We’re going to work on our serve receive the whole time,’” he said.
Davenport Assumption 25-25-25, Central DeWitt 15-17-14
Kills — Central DeWitt, Elaina Schroeder 5, Lexy Cooper 4, Ava Morris 3, Isabelle Pierce 3; Davenport Assumption, AJ Schubert 8, Anna Strajack 7, Dru Dorsey 6. Assists — Central DeWitt, Allison Meadows 8, Taylor Veach 5; Davenport Assumption, Carly Rolf 18. Aces — Central DeWitt, Meadows 1, Pierce 1; Davenport Assumption, Schubert 9. Blocks — Davenport Assumption, Schubert 2. Digs — Central DeWitt, Veach 11, Morris 8; Davenport Assumption, Brianna Gartner 8, Rolf 5.
Records: Davenport Assumption 2-0, 2-0 MAC; Central DeWitt 5-2, 1-1 MAC