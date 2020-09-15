Schubert hits kill mark in Assumption win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport Assumption’s Emma Schubert recorded her 500th career kill against Muscatine on Tuesday night but it was Schubert’s work at the service line that jump-started the Knights at key moments.

Assumption trailed in sets one and three to the visiting Muskies but both times Schubert helped her team rally as the hosts held off a strong effort from Muscatine, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21.

Assumption (7-0) improved to 4-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference while Muscatine (6-4) dropped to 2-2 in conference.

Schubert said she knew about the kills mark but was a little surprised at how the fans and her team celebrated when she recorded No. 500 late in the second set. Schubert finished with seven kills in the win. Maggie Johnson and AJ Schubert led the Knights with nine kills each.

The Assumption student section all held up signs with the number 500 printed on them. Schubert suspects her younger sister AJ set that part up.

“I am just excited about it. It’s a cool number to reach,” Emma Schubert said. “But I honestly did not know about the signs, so good for Ava.”