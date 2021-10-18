Schubert reaches milestone in assumption rout

One of Camanche’s two starting setters was out with illness, and it showed up in the Storm’s serve receive. Isabella Krogman served five aces for the Knights, while Schubert and Brianna Gartner had four apiece.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” Camanche head coach Heather Clark said. “I’m just really proud of the girls. They didn’t give up. Even though the score didn’t reflect it, they worked their butts off.”

Carly Rolf had 30 assists for Assumption (32-4), including the assist on Schubert’s 1,000th career kill.

Just a junior, Schubert now has 349 kills this season, tied for the fifth most in Class 3A. With the Knights just beginning the 2021 postseason, there is plenty of time for Schubert to add to her kill total. Assumption will host Northeast (10-28), a four-set winner at Anamosa, for Wednesday’s regional semifinal.

“It’s a big milestone, but I really am just focused on getting our team to state,” Schubert said. “That’s really the big goal right now. This was a great little treat on the way, but the fiesta is at state in the Cell.”

The Knights opened the postseason on Monday as the freshly-minted No. 1 team in Class 3A after leap-frogging West Delaware in the latest rankings.