Schubert selected to IGCA's Elite volleyball team

Ava Schubert made it a hat trick.

Already named the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and captain of the all-tournament team in Class 3A, the Davenport Assumption High School senior added another prestigious honor Tuesday.

Schubert was one of nine players statewide named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association's Elite team.

The right-side hitter and Tennessee Tech University signee propelled the Knights to a 33-7 record and their first state championship in program history this fall. Schubert averaged 3.5 kills and two digs per set and hit at a .305 efficiency for the season. She also was Assumption's leader in service aces with 65.

This is the first time Schubert has been chosen to the Elite team, which is comprised of the top players from all five classes. Schubert closed her career with a school-record 1,433 kills. She also amassed 885 digs, 241 aces and 208 blocks.

Schubert was one of four players from the metro earning first-team accolades.

In Class 5A, state runner-up Pleasant Valley middle Chloe Cline and outside Halle Vice were among eight players on the top team.

Cline, an Evansville recruit, averaged 2.8 kills with 71 blocks and a team-best 36 aces while swinging at a .387 efficiency.

Vice, off to play basketball at Marquette University, made the first team for the second straight year. She recorded a team-best 2.9 kills and 2.5 digs per set along with 32 aces.

North Scott sophomore Abbey Hayes made the first team in 4A. Hayes, influential in the Lancers' run to the state semifinals, had 360 kills (3.8 per set), 188 digs, 27 blocks and 26 aces in her first varsity season.

PV setter Siena Roethler and Assumption facilitator Ellie Schubert were second-team selections in 5A and 3A, respectively.

Ellie Schubert closed the year with 1,047 assists and Roethler had 929. Schubert also had 51 aces and 35 blocks. Roethler collected 2.2 digs per set and compiled 28 aces while serving at 97%.

West Liberty, a state tournament participant, had two on the second team in senior libero Monica Morales and senior setter Brooklyn Buysse. Morales and Buysse ranked among the top four in 3A in digs and assists, respectively.

Assumption outside Maggie Johnson was a third-team selection in 3A. Johnson was the Knights' second-leading attacker with 243 kills on the season.

PV's Izzy Van De Wiele, North Scott's Sydney Skarich and Clinton's Makayla Howard were honorable mention recipients.

Urbandale's Lily Dykstra, who averaged 5.4 kills and 2.3 digs per set, was the state's player of the year. Dykstra will continue her volleyball career at the University of Northern Iowa.

IGCA all-state teams

Elite team

Ava Schubert, sr., Davenport Assumption; Lily Dykstra, sr., Urbandale; Isabelle Elliott, jr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Cassidy Hartman, sr., Iowa City Liberty; Ella Meyer, sr., Western Dubuque; Madeleine Miller, sr., Mount Vernon; Payton Petersen, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Avery Van Hook, sr., Marion; Stella Winterfeld, sr., Western Christian

Player of the year: Lily Dykstra, sr., Urbandale

Class 5A

First team

Chloe Cline, sr., Pleasant Valley; Halle Vice, sr., Pleasant Valley; Lily Dykstra, sr., Urbandale; Cassidy Hartman, sr., Iowa City Liberty; Shelby Kimm, sr., Iowa City Liberty; Katie Remmert, sr., Cedar Falls; Molly Romano, jr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Molly Trachta, sr., Johnston

Player of the year: Lily Dykstra, sr., Urbandale

Coach of the year: Jeremy Mikesell, West Des Moines Valley

Second team

Mackenzie Dean, jr., West Des Moines Dowling; Ava Helming, jr., Johnston; Kate Passmore, soph., Linn-Mar; Jaeden Pratt, soph., Ankeny Centennial; Siena Roethler, sr., Pleasant Valley; Tanith Roush, jr., Ankeny; Aowyn Schrader, jr., Ankeny; Emma Tallman, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Honorable mention (locals only)

Izzy Van De Wiele, sr., Pleasant Valley

Class 4A

First team

Bliss Beck, jr., Clear Creek Amana; Libby Fandel, soph., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Michaela Goad, jr., Marion; Abbey Hayes, soph., North Scott; Libby Lansing, sr., Western Dubuque; Ella Meyer, sr., Western Dubuque; Alivia Schulte, sr., West Delaware; Avery Van Hook, sr., Marion

Player of the year: Avery Van Hook, sr., Marion

Coach of the year: Austin Filer, Cedar Rapids, Xavier

Second team

Brittany Bacorn, jr., Knoxville; Meg Berland, jr., Clear Creek Amana; Maliyah Hacker, soph., Sioux City Heelan; Anika Ivester, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Aspen Nelson, soph., Indianola; Anna Shoger, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Anna Strohmeier, jr., Lewis Central; Noelle Sutcliffe, jr., Norwalk

Honorable mention (locals only)

Sydney Skarich, sr., North Scott; Makayla Howard, sr., Clinton

Class 3A

First team

Ava Schubert, sr., Davenport Assumption; Aubrey Gates, sr., Union Community; Reagan Jansen, sr., Sioux Center; Olivia Lombardi, sr., Des Moines Christian; Chloe Meester, soph., Mount Vernon; Madeleine Miller, sr., Mount Vernon; Gracie Schoonhoven, sr., Unity Christian

Player of the year: Madeleine Miller, Mount Vernon

Coach of the year: Julie Oldenkamp, Sioux Center

Second team

Claudia Aschenbrenner, sr., Osage; Willow Bleeker, sr., Sioux Center; Brooklyn Buysse, sr., West Liberty; Gabby Lombardi, jr., Des Moines Christian; Maren Miller, sr., Des Moines Christian; Monica Morales, sr., West Liberty; Ellie Schubert, soph., Davenport Assumption

Third team

Marissa Cahoy, jr., New Hampton; Lily Goos, sr., Nevada; Hadley Hardersen, soph., Des Moines Christian; Claire Johnson, sr., Sheldon; Maggie Johnson, jr., Davenport Assumption; Avery Knoop, soph., Union Community; Dakota Mitchell, soph., Mid-Prairie

Class 2A

First team

Bailey Boeve, fr., Hinton; Isabelle Elliott, jr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Kayla Knowles, sr., Denver; Madelyn Norton, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Jadyn Petersen, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Payton Petersen, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Molly Shafer, soph., Eddyville EBF; Stella Winterfield, sr., Western Christian

Co-players of the year: Payton Petersen, sr., Dike-New Hartford, and Stella Winterfield, sr., Western Christian

Coach of the year: Diane Harms, Dike-New Hartford

Second team

Rowan Jensen, jr., Ridge View; Hannah Knight, sr., Wapsie Valley; Ellie Knock, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Sydney Matthias, sr., Wapsie Valley; Ella Myler, sr., Missouri Valley; Kate Shafer, soph., Eddyville EBF; Abby VerBurg, sr., Western Christian; Carlie Willis, jr., Grundy Center

Third team

Sophia Armstrong, sr., West Burlington; Sophie Badding, sr., Carroll Kuemper; Riley Batta, sr., South Central Calhoun; Maryn Bixby, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Hannah Broek, sr., Western Christian; Chloe Huisman, soph., Pella Christian; Whitney Klyn, sr., Eddyville EBF; Peyton Robinson, sr., Lisbon

Class 1A

First team

Mary Kate Bendlage, jr., Fort Madison Holy Trinity; Carley Craighead, soph., Ankeny Christian; Gabby Deery, sr., Burlington Notre Dame; Nia Howard, sr., Springville; Katie Quick, soph., Ankeny Christian; Jadyn Rausch, sr., North Tama; Brynn Smith, sr., Ackley AGWSR; Ava Wyatt, jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Player of the year: Gabby Deery, sr., Burlington Notre Dame

Coach of the year: Michele Quick, Ankeny Christian

Second team

Kennady Breitfelder, sr., Springville; Megan Cooley, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Shae Ewoldt, sr., North Tama; Cadence Goebel, sr., Le Mars Gehlen; Mallory Mueller, sr., Tripoli; Emma Nye, sr., New London; Trevyn Smith, soph., Ackley AGWSR; Emily Williams, sr., East Mills

Third team

Veronica Andrusyshyn, sr., Oakland Riverside; Natalie Burden, sr., New London; Lily Clark, sr., Springville; Grace Coble, sr., WACO; Macey Nehring, soph., Ankeny Christian; Alivia Ruble, sr., Southeast Warren; Mary Walker, sr., Newell-Fonda; Miyah Whitehead, sr., Le Mars Gehlen