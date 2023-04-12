Assumption High School’s volleyball program is keeping it in the family.

Brian Schubert, who has spent the past six seasons watching his three daughters compete for the Knights, will have a front-row seat this fall.

The 52-year-old Schubert was named recently as Assumption’s head coach. He replaces Frank Flanagan, who stepped down after guiding the Knights to their first state championship last fall.

Assumption is riding a string of five consecutive trips to the state tournament and eight straight seasons of 20 wins or more.

“I’m hoping to pick up right where everyone has left off and continue to propel the program forward and do good things,” Schubert said.

Schubert is far from a stranger to the sport.

He was involved for 10 years playing as an AA/Open USA Volleyball player and was a World University Games/Olympic festival tryout invitee in 1991 and 1992.

He was the head coach of the Augustana men’s club team. He was an assistant coach to his wife, Amy, at North Scott High School where the program won a pair of conference championships and qualified for the state tournament.

He has been part of the Iowa Select Volleyball Club since its inception.

This gives him an opportunity to coach his youngest daughter, Ellie, who was the team’s setter last season, and will be a junior this fall.

“Being down to one kid in the house pretty soon loosened some things up for us,” Schubert said. “I’ve always wanted to go back to doing a high school gig at least one time before I hang up my coaching robe.

“This was the opportunity to do it.”

Schubert is an associate analyst for Chase Bank. With less travel than his previous full-time position, Schubert said it was the ideal time to take this on.

Amy will not be on his staff.

“I’m sure she’ll be quite involved,” Schubert said. “I certainly value her opinion on things and we can’t help but talk about it afterward as parents. I’m sure we’ll talk about it as coaches.”

Schubert coaches the 16U Mizuno team for Iowa Select. He said the biggest transition going into high school volleyball is the rigorous work during the season.

“The most difficult part is in high school you have practice every day,” he said. “In club, it is maybe two or three times a week. Having to work a little harder to make sure practice plans are set each day, to have a good, solid training each day, that’s a little more difficult.

“You want to keep the girls engaged every day and do your best to keep it fresh.”

Schubert inherits a talented roster.

Despite the graduation of all-stater and his middle daughter, Ava, the Knights are scheduled to bring back four starters — Ellie Schubert, outsides Maggie Johnson and Dru Dorsey along with middle Ellah Derrer.

Other than Ellie, Schubert said he hasn’t coached any of the other girls directly in club.

“Several of them I have worked with in training sessions or private sessions,” he said.

This will be Schubert’s first time as a head coach of a high school program. Schubert has most of his staff in place, but most of them have not signed contracts yet. Jackson Fowler will return to the staff and coach the sophomores.

“I’m really looking forward to being in that leadership role and am really looking forward to the staff I’ve been able to put together and working with them,” Schubert said. “I’m looking to continue to build the program.”

Schubert plans to lean on his past experience at North Scott.

“I still have our binders from when we coached together, a lot of notes, a lot of drills and training things I use today,” Schubert said. “I’ll be reviewing on those things to refresh my memory on some things to utilize in the high school ranks.

"I'm excited to see what we can do."