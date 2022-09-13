Scoring runs serve Rock Island a sweep over Alleman

For multiple stretches of the game Tuesday, the Rocks could do no wrong.

Rock Island High School volleyball had five separate streaks of five or more straight points in its sweep of Alleman (25-12, 23-13) at Rock Island High School.

Rocky (7-6, 3-1 WB6) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set behind the serving of Alaina Esposito and a number of Alleman errors. The Pioneers played competitive the next few points, but the Rocks exploded with an 8-0 run highlighted by two Kayla Rice kills to go ahead 16-4.

“It was really refreshing to see,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “That’s something we have struggled with our other opponents, getting started early without making errors, and so tonight was great to see our girls working on those smarter shots. We are definitely maturing and figuring it out.”

Alleman (3-7, 0-4 WB6) cut the deficit to 19-12, but the Rock Island went on its third run of the set of to close out the first game 25-12.

Esposito ended it with an ace and finished with a team-high three aces. The Rocks had nine aces on the night.

“We have a very aggressive service team and that’s because they’ve all mastered their serves,” Gray said. “It’s an area we don’t have to spend as much time on because they have the fundamentals down. It’s nice as a coach because I have confidence in every player to get behind that line and cause chaos on the other side.”

The Rocks have gotten so effective at the serve because Rice said it's something Gray has made a priority for the team to be successful at.

"We get in trouble for missing a serve," Rice said. "It's a chance for a free point because you're serving it trying to win that point, so the least you can do is get it over the net. We were able to serve really well tonight."

Rice ended the game with a team-high six kills and hit some of the most powerful balls of the night.

“Kayla is not afraid of any challenge,” Gray said. “She is going to rip 10 out of 10 balls no matter what happens. Tonight I had full confidence in her, and she looked really sharp for us tonight.”

Rock Island substituted a lot of new faces in the second set and Alleman took advantage. The Pioneers began winning longer rallies behind the play of Claire Hulke and Iris Reynolds, and Alleman led 10-9 in the second set.

“A lot of it was the change in mentality and willingness to put our bodies on the floor,” Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine said. “Our passes were better and our middle, Claire Hulke, has a big arm and we like to utilize her when we can. We moved, talked and made better sets.”

However, Rock Island took a 13-11 lead and went on another 6-0 run. Alleman made it 19-13, but Rocky closed it out with six straight points for the second straight set for the sweep.

“Our connections were there and our communication was good,” Rice said. “(My teammates) brought the energy, and that gave me energy. It just felt like everything was working.”

Alleman played competitive outside of the scoring runs, but once errors starting piling up, the Pioneers had trouble getting them to stop.

“Part of it is being a young team and part of it is that we don’t have that winning mentality yet,” DeBruine said. “We are very active in working on that mindset to remember that after each point it’s a reset. We have problems bringing the errors from the last point to the next, but once these girls understand how talented they are and believe in themselves like we do, it won’t be a problem.”

For Rock Island, the team believes it is only improving as it gets more games under its belt.

“I feel like we are learning something from each match and getting better each game,” Rice said. “I’m really looking forward to the rest.”