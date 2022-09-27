Second-ranked Lancers overwhelm River Queens

ELDRIDGE — There are not too many chinks in the armor of the North Scott High School volleyball team.

From serving and attacking to ball control and defense, the second-ranked team in Iowa Class 4A has all the ingredients to contend for a conference and state championship.

North Scott needed just about an hour Tuesday night to dispatch Clinton 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at The Pit.

“We’re clicking very well,” junior Kaci Johnson said.

The Lancers (24-3, 6-0) are about to find out where they stand among the best in the MAC. They travel to 5A top-ranked Pleasant Valley next Tuesday and have 3A second-ranked Assumption on Oct. 13. All three teams are 6-0 in the MAC.

So far, North Scott has conquered about every test. It has won 17 of its last 18 matches and dropped only three sets in that span, two to 4A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in a weekend match.

“Practice is really competitive,” junior setter Emma Schermerhorn said. “We all have to fight for our spot every single day because we’re so deep. We have multiple people on our team who can play multiple positions really well.”

The service line triggered North Scott’s success Tuesday.

Schermerhorn unleashed seven of the team’s 16 aces, including three in the opening set.

“Emma did a great job of hitting every zone that I gave her,” said North Scott assistant coach Sarah Graham, who filled in with head coach Taryn VanEarwage away because of illness. “She is fun to give zones to serve to because she’ll hit it and it really puts the other team out of system a lot.”

Six of the seven girls to serve in the match for North Scott recorded at least one ace. Nora Ralfs and Sydney Skarich each had three.

“We didn’t do a very good job of trusting each other,” Clinton coach Amber Griswold said. “When you play a good team, it does expose weaknesses, but the amount of weaknesses we showed tonight isn’t typical of our team.

“I was disappointed in our ability to put things together.”

Other than some shaky moments of serve receive, North Scott was on point.

Sophomore Abbey Hayes had a match-high 13 kills while Johnson — back in the front row after dealing with a back injury the past few weeks — had seven of her nine kills in the second set. Skarich chipped in eight kills.

“I knew I would have to work hard to get my spot back,” Johnson said. “This was a test (match) to see if I was able to hit again. It went very well.”

North Scott read Clinton’s block well all night, overmatching the River Queens with power and finesse.

The Lancers used a 13-2 flurry to close out the first set. A 6-0 surge in the middle of the second set was the difference. In the closing set, North Scott raced out to a 15-5 cushion.

“We all see the court really well and know where to set the ball and hit the ball at the right time,” Schermerhorn said.

Ralfs had 18 assists and Schermerhorn compiled 15 for the Lancers, who had 11 girls get into the match and all either contributed a kill, block, assist or ace.

“I know Taryn was stressing about what lineup we’re going to go with at the beginning of the season, but we just don’t know,” Graham said. “It depends on the practice the night before. We know we have three or four girls who can go in at any spot at any time for us and get the job done.

“It is probably the most depth we’ve had in years.”

Clinton senior hitter Makayla Howard finished with 11 kills and Mia Tubbs recorded six. The River Queens (6-11, 3-3) have dropped three straight league matches — all to the conference leaders — after starting 3-0.

“(North Scott) is really balanced and has a lot of weapons on its side of the net,” Griswold said. “Our defense didn’t look as it has in the past, and we weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be on offense.

“We didn’t play River Queen volleyball tonight, so that’s a little upsetting.”