Senior-laden Geneseo sweeps Alleman volleyball

Geneseo's first set win was fueled by power at the net and an error-free service game. The Pioneers were able to stay in many points, mainly thanks to senior Colleen Kenney’s ability to dig balls off the floor, as well as the improved play of seniors Izzy Pinc, Erinn Hoffman and Hollie Rochau. Senior Maddi Barickman’s power serving, however, helped the Leafs put the set away.

“We’ve experienced some positive growth and solid improvement throughout the season, our goals involve building a program where our players have an understanding of the college-level rotation and system we are implementing, and building more team confidence to finish points and matches,” Maddox said.

Alleman was led by Kenney with 11 digs, Pinc and Hoffman with six kills each and junior Anne VanDeHeede with seven assists. Junior Avrie Schmidt added three blocks.

The night’s second set was dominated by Geneseo’s hitters and the serving of senior Maggi Weller.

Komel offered extended playing time to multiple players throughout the match, and junior Hannah Copeland led the effort with six kills and three blocks.

Senior Brenna McGuire also contributed five kills and three blocks, senior Maddi Barickman had 10 assists and two kills and Weller ruled from the service line with five aces.