Senior-laden Geneseo sweeps Alleman volleyball

Geneseo volleyball coach Casey Komel had mixed emotions after her team swept the Alleman Pioneers in straight sets on Tuesday night at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium, 25-10, 25-7.
Komel said she was looking forward to Thursday’s Western Big 6 and season finale against Quincy. A win will at least wrap up second place in the conference and put the cap on a successful season for the senior-laden Maple Leafs, who sit at 16-2 on the season and 12-2 in the conference with their only losses coming to Western Big 6 leader Sterling.
But Thursday will also bring an end to an era for Geneseo volleyball, as a talented group of seniors will play their last match.
“I’m going to sit down and work through my emotions this week. Many of this group have started for two years, others for three years and one player for all four years,” Komel said. “We’ve had a great run together, our seniors work so well together, support each other and provide tremendous leadership and role-modeling for younger players.”
In the first set of Tuesday night’s match, the host Alleman Pioneers displayed evidence of how far they have come as a team this season, results not-withstanding.
“Every match, we show signs of how good we can be, and on Tuesday against Geneseo, we were able to keep many balls alive in the first set and actually played solid volleyball against an excellent team,” said Alleman Coach Morgan Maddox.
Geneseo's first set win was fueled by power at the net and an error-free service game. The Pioneers were able to stay in many points, mainly thanks to senior Colleen Kenney’s ability to dig balls off the floor, as well as the improved play of seniors Izzy Pinc, Erinn Hoffman and Hollie Rochau. Senior Maddi Barickman’s power serving, however, helped the Leafs put the set away.
“We’ve experienced some positive growth and solid improvement throughout the season, our goals involve building a program where our players have an understanding of the college-level rotation and system we are implementing, and building more team confidence to finish points and matches,” Maddox said.
Alleman was led by Kenney with 11 digs, Pinc and Hoffman with six kills each and junior Anne VanDeHeede with seven assists. Junior Avrie Schmidt added three blocks.
The night’s second set was dominated by Geneseo’s hitters and the serving of senior Maggi Weller.
Komel offered extended playing time to multiple players throughout the match, and junior Hannah Copeland led the effort with six kills and three blocks.
Senior Brenna McGuire also contributed five kills and three blocks, senior Maddi Barickman had 10 assists and two kills and Weller ruled from the service line with five aces.
“Maggi served the ball with such power and precision, she fueled 11 straight points to end the second set, which is quite an accomplishment, and throughout the entire match, we only had one service error,” Komel said. “I cannot say enough about our team this year, the way we support each other and do all of the little and unselfish things that create a winning program, I have been so honored to be their coach and will look back on this season with a smile and a sense of pride.”
The Pioneers end their season with matches against Cambridge, Galesburg and Mercer County, with hopes of improving on their season record of 1-10.
“Better days are ahead for Alleman volleyball," Maddox said. "We will be working hard in the off-season to build a foundation for youth volleyball and help our varsity players to have the confidence needed to compete and win.”