Seniors power Lancers to sweep over Wildcats

ELDRIDGE — Sometimes you have to let the seniors shine.

North Scott High School volleyball coach Taryn VanEarwage mixed up her rotation on Monday night and let her nine seniors play a big role in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match against Davenport North at The Pit.

She started six seniors and played all nine seniors in the rotations as her upperclassmen did not let the Lancers down as North Scott swept the Wildcats, 25-14, 25-7, 25-13.

Maddy Kayser and Madolyn Lewis, in particular, took advantage of the situation for the home team as each hitter recorded four kills in the opening set. Lewis wound up with six kills in the match while Kayser contributed five.

Ella Kuesel, Lauren Golinghorst, Nora Ralfs, Rhyan Schneckloth, Maggie Kraciun, Shelby Spears and Carley Bredar all helped North Scott improve to 7-1 in the conference and 30-4 overall.

While some of the seniors are not part of North Scott’s usual rotation, VanEarwage thought her team would not be ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 4A without the contributions of the senior group.

“We have a super deep team and it was fun to see those girls go in there and capitalize on that opportunity,” VanEarwage said. “Those girls know that they may not get a lot of playing time but they come in and they push (the starters) every single day.

"We need players like that and we don’t get to where we are today without those girls.”

Both Kayser and Lewis said it was special to be out there to start one of the final home games as the season winds down.

“All of the seniors have not necessarily played together so for all of us to be out there, together, on the court was really exciting,” Lewis said.

“I think it also kind of hit all of us that this is one of the final chances, so it was pretty special,” Kayser added.

Senior Night, many times, is reserved for the final regular season home match. The Lancers, however, have one more huge regular-season match left at home. North Scott welcomes Class 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption to The Pit on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Depending on Tuesday's Pleasant Valley and Assumption outcome, that match could be for a share of the MAC title.

VanEarwage said it is nice to get the senior festivities out of the way before Thursday’s showdown, adding that match did not need any more tension or juice with what might be on the line.

“We need to give (the starters) everything we got,” Lewis said of the practice preparation for Assumption. “We will try and give them our best shots to get the team ready.”

Lewis and Kayser said the best experience of being part of this program was the friendships that have grown.

“This season, I got close with some of the people I did not have a chance to last year,” Kayser said. “It’s been a special time.”

“Definitely new friendships, I did not expect half the people on the team to become some of my best friends. It’s been great,” Lewis added.

After the senior group got the Lancers off to the right start, the regular rotation for North Scott kept it going. Kaci Johnson served the first eight points of the match to get the winners out in front for good. Abbey Hayes had five of her match-high nine kills in the second set.

Golinghorst had four kills and Sydney Skarich added three kills for the Lancers in the last set. Emma Schermerhorn had a pair of aces and served out the final points of the match. Kuesel also had three aces in the match.

Kuesel, Johnson and Ralfs all had eight digs. Skarich and Spears each added two blocks. Ralfs had 14 assists.

For the Wildcats (6-18, 3-6), Addison Miller had 10 kills and nine digs. Zelly Muhammad had 11 digs and an ace for the Wildcats. Hope Clark (seven assists) and Kamryn Becker (six assists) ran the offense. Molly Kemp had 10 digs for North as well.

North has recently been without one of its best players in junior hitter Chloe Baez.

Wildcats coach Melissa Kurth said Baez broke a bone in her leg against Muscatine three weeks ago. However, she did not rule out Baez returning when North opens regional play on October 18. For now, Kurth hopes her team continues to make improvements.

“It’s been tough but it also has given other players some opportunities,” Kurth said of missing Baez. “We pulled up Journey Houston (from the sophomore team) and her athleticism adds something to our team.

"It can be deflating when we work so hard to get the side out and then make a mistake but, again, we are just trying to change the mindset and keep moving forward.”