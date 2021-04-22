Seniors power Maple Leafs to season-ending home sweep

"Knowing that whatever happened, tonight would be the end. ... I don't know if it made our emotions better or worse."

Playing on their home court for the final time, several members of Geneseo's sizable senior group made their presence felt once more.

Maddi Barickman dished out a match-best 12 assists and added three aces, with Brenna McGuire notching five kills and the duo of Taylor DeSplinter and Maggi Weller each notching six digs; DeSplinter also had four aces. Abbi Barickman and Cadence Talbert each added three kills.

"I would say the saddest thing is that the season is over too soon," said McGuire. "We worked really good together. I felt like we could've gotten some more wins in the postseason."

On the other hand, just having a season when it was in doubt for so many months is something that made the Leafs' senior contingent happy.

"I'm thankful for the time we had," said DeSplinter. "A lot of sports last year had nothing, so at least we were able to have something. It is sad to see the season end; I think we could've done great in the postseason. But, I'm excited to see what our juniors and sophomores can do next year."

One of those juniors looking to lead the way in the fall is middle hitter Hannah Copeland.