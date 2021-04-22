Seniors power Maple Leafs to season-ending home sweep

GENESEO — More than anything, the Geneseo High School volleyball team was extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to play its season.
The Maple Leafs put the finishing touches on a campaign delayed several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a 25-11, 25-17 home Western Big 6 Conference sweep of Quincy Thursday evening. The win caps off a 17-2 season for the Leafs, who finished second in the Big 6 with a 12-2 mark.
The only team to get the better of coach Casey Komel's squad this spring was two-time reigning IHSA Class 3A state champion Sterling (21-1). Conference co-champs with Moline in the fall of 2019, the Golden Warriors clinched the outright Big 6 title Thursday by sweeping Rock Island 25-23, 25-12 to finish 13-1 in the league.
"This team rose to every single occasion this season. That's who they are," said Komel. "The two losses to Sterling ... if you have to have a loss, you want it to be to a team that you have a lot of respect for, and Sterling is a really, really good team."
Still, the Maple Leafs would have loved to have earned another shot at their longtime rivals in the postseason, but an unfortunate by-product of this shortened season is no state series.
"It's bittersweet," Komel said. "It's great to end it on a night like this, but it's really emotional. When the season's over, your last match is usually a loss; that's how the postseason works. This year is very, very different.
"Knowing that whatever happened, tonight would be the end. ... I don't know if it made our emotions better or worse."
Playing on their home court for the final time, several members of Geneseo's sizable senior group made their presence felt once more.
Maddi Barickman dished out a match-best 12 assists and added three aces, with Brenna McGuire notching five kills and the duo of Taylor DeSplinter and Maggi Weller each notching six digs; DeSplinter also had four aces. Abbi Barickman and Cadence Talbert each added three kills.
"I would say the saddest thing is that the season is over too soon," said McGuire. "We worked really good together. I felt like we could've gotten some more wins in the postseason."
On the other hand, just having a season when it was in doubt for so many months is something that made the Leafs' senior contingent happy.
"I'm thankful for the time we had," said DeSplinter. "A lot of sports last year had nothing, so at least we were able to have something. It is sad to see the season end; I think we could've done great in the postseason. But, I'm excited to see what our juniors and sophomores can do next year."
One of those juniors looking to lead the way in the fall is middle hitter Hannah Copeland.
In Thursday's sweep, Copeland posted a match high of 10 kills and also posted six digs and four aces as well as four blocks, the latter number tying Quincy's Chloe Moore for match-best honors. In the first set, she recorded all four of her aces and had nine service points to fuel a 10-0 run that put Geneseo up 15-2.
"I've been trying to soak up every last minute with these seniors," said an emotional Copeland. "Maggi Weller, she's so knowledgeable, she's someone I've always looked up to whether it was volleyball related or not. She's definitely been a good role model for me."
In the second set, the Blue Devils (3-14, 3-11 WB6) took their first lead at 4-3 and hung tough, even after the Leafs worked their way to a 14-6 lead. Quincy battled back to a tie at 16, but a Talbert kill broke the deadlock as the hosts finished the match and their season with a 9-1 run.
"There's going to be a lot of slots for us to fill," said Copeland. "It'll definitely take some getting used to, but we'll do it."