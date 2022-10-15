Sherrard builds toward postseason by going 4-0 at its Classic

SHERRARD — No trophies were handed out at Saturday's Sherrard Classic volleyball tournament.

But even though the host Sherrard Tigers were considered the unofficial tournament winners after going 4-0, they will gladly accept the victories.

Sitting at 27-6 with matches against Ridgewood and Moline left before starting IHSA Class 2A regional play in just over a week, the Tigers want greater prizes.

"They're really hungry for the postseason," Sherrard coach Amy Mitton said. "They're really working hard, the practices have stepped up, and their focus is very intense right now."

Having finished 10-2 to repeat as champions in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Tigers look to take that next step after falling in last year's regional championship match.

Toward that end, Mitton feels that closing the regular season on Wednesday against Western Big 6 Conference winner Moline will be the final push her club needs, regardless of the final outcome.

"That's the kind of competition I want us to face," she said. "When we faced Rock Island (a three-set opening-night loss on Aug. 23), that was a match we all wanted back."

Since falling to Monmouth-Roseville in three sets in its TRAC West finale this past Tuesday, Sherrard has bounced right back with five consecutive straight-set wins, including Saturday's four-pack of victories.

"It's been nice to see them not let down," Mitton said. "They do snap back really well. Whatever mistakes they make, they fix them the next day at practice."

Mistakes were few and far between for the Tigers on Saturday. Opening with a 25-23, 25-14 win over Knoxville, Sherrard battled past Wethersfield 25-23, 25-21, then scored a 25-17, 25-19 sweep of United Township.

That set up a final matchup with United (18-13), which had also reeled off three tourney wins. Led by a single-match record nine aces from freshman middle hitter Grace Bohnert, the Tigers rolled to a 25-10, 25-15 win.

Bohnert also had six kills and three blocks in that match as she joined junior teammate Eva Zimmerman on the 12-player all-tournament squad. In four matches, Zimmerman tallied 25 kills.

Senior outside hitter McKenna Blackwell had 10 kills against Knoxville, then posted 12 against Wethersfield and 13 against UT, finishing with an eight-kill performance against United.

Also setting a record was Sherrard senior setter Lauren Copeland. She tallied 88 assists in the four wins, giving her a single-season record of 661 assists and counting.

"We got to play everybody to get ready for the postseason. We're trying to get focused on that," Mitton said. "After losing to Kewanee here last year, we wanted to go one better, but we did relax with the girls (Friday) in practice. They've been working hard, and we focused on being a team today.

"We had some good chemistry out there, and it really paid off. We need that this time of the year."

E-P, Wethersfield both go 3-1: In addition to United, both Erie-Prophetstown (17-13-3) and Wethersfield (23-8-1) won three of their four Varsity Classic matches.

The Panthers rallied from their opening-match loss to Unity (28-3) to sweep Ridgewood 25-9, 25-12, then followed with sweeps of Sciota West Prairie (25-9, 27-25) and Peoria (25-14, 25-19).

Junior setter/outside hitter Kennedy Buck earned all-tournament honors, tallying 53 assists in four matches. She also had five kills against West Prairie and Peoria, with eight digs in the former match.

"We've been talking about how all season, we don't want to peak until around the end of October," said E-P coach Heather Bruns. "Last week we played Rockridge (a three-set TRAC West win), and we looked all right. Since then, it's been non-stop.

"It's all starting to click now. We're a No. 7 seed for regionals, and we're hoping to surprise some people."

The Lady Geese split their first two matches, sweeping United Township 25-18, 25-11 before falling to Sherrard. It finished strong with a 25-15, 14-25, 15-8 win over Kewanee followed by a 25-22, 25-14 win over Knoxville.

"Sherrard's tough; they've got a lot of girls who can swing," said Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent, whose club finished the day with just seven players after losing junior libero Cora Hodge to a wrist injury.

"We're happy with 3-1. We started the day with eight players and ended with seven. Everyone jelled and played extremely well. It was good to come back and play some good volleyball."

All-tournament honors: In addition to Sherrard's Bohnert and Zimmerman and E-P's Buck, all-tournament honors went to UT's Ciara Hull, Kewanee's Nevyah Lewis, United's Callie Mason, Morrison's Diana Robbins and Ridgewood's Brynlee Wirt.

Robbins led the Fillies (5-24) to a 2-2 tourney showing with wins over Peoria (25-18, 25-10) and Ridgewood (25-21, 25-6).