Sherrard digs deep in another three-set battle to edge E-P

"We're definitely taking it game by game, team by team," said Frere, "but to be in the situation we were against Rockridge and lose, that definitely gives us more drive."

After battling with Erie-Prophetstown in the first set, the Tigers looked primed to drive to an early edge, setting themselves up at game point with a 24-19 lead.

However, the Panthers dug in their claws and rallied, tying the game at 24-24 on a Jaiden Oleson ace and a Kennedy Buck kill. A subsequent kill by Madyson Bushaw put E-P up 26-25 before it secured the game point.

"We've had a tough week; this is our ninth match since last Thursday," said E-P coach Heather Bruns. "The girls are tired, and we're really young as far as varsity experience goes; Emma (Davis) and Kennedy are the only ones back with a lot of varsity experience."

Buck had a strong all-around match for the Panthers (4-7, 0-3 TRAC West) with 10 kills, seven assists and five digs. Oleson tallied 16 assists and Davis had 15 digs, with Bushaw notching nine kills and three blocks.

"(The first game) was huge for us as far as helping us with momentum," said Bruns. "We talked about not letting up, not digging ourselves any holes. Even when we did, we dug ourselves out."