Sherrard digs deep in another three-set battle to edge E-P

SHERRARD — For the Sherrard volleyball team, three-set matches have become a way of life over the past week.
Hosting Erie-Prophetstown Thursday night at Harry Hunt Gymnasium, the Tigers found themselves needing to go three in order to win after the Panthers rallied to snatch the opening set.
Playing three for the third straight match, Sherrard dug down deep and found a way as it held off a hard-battling E-P club to earn a 25-27, 25-17, 25-23 victory.
"We would've liked to have taken it in two, but with what's going on, we're working with it," said Sherrard senior middle hitter Charlotte Frere. "We just had to go extra hard in the second and third sets."
Posting a match-high six blocks to go with nine kills, Frere teamed with junior outside hitter McKenna Blackwell to make a formidable one-two punch in Thursday's victory.
Blackwell finished with match highs of 11 kills, 10 digs and seven service aces to help the Tigers (9-2) stay one game behind first-place Rockridge in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with a 3-1 league mark.
"We just need to finish more, but we're good," Blackwell said. "We're slowly getting better and building more confidence."
Having gone three sets to top Orion earlier this week, Sherrard's lone conference loss — to the league-leading Rockets (8-2, 4-0) a week ago — was also a three-game duel.
"We're definitely taking it game by game, team by team," said Frere, "but to be in the situation we were against Rockridge and lose, that definitely gives us more drive."
After battling with Erie-Prophetstown in the first set, the Tigers looked primed to drive to an early edge, setting themselves up at game point with a 24-19 lead.
However, the Panthers dug in their claws and rallied, tying the game at 24-24 on a Jaiden Oleson ace and a Kennedy Buck kill. A subsequent kill by Madyson Bushaw put E-P up 26-25 before it secured the game point.
"We've had a tough week; this is our ninth match since last Thursday," said E-P coach Heather Bruns. "The girls are tired, and we're really young as far as varsity experience goes; Emma (Davis) and Kennedy are the only ones back with a lot of varsity experience."
Buck had a strong all-around match for the Panthers (4-7, 0-3 TRAC West) with 10 kills, seven assists and five digs. Oleson tallied 16 assists and Davis had 15 digs, with Bushaw notching nine kills and three blocks.
"(The first game) was huge for us as far as helping us with momentum," said Bruns. "We talked about not letting up, not digging ourselves any holes. Even when we did, we dug ourselves out."
Building on that momentum, Erie-Prophetstown held a 12-10 lead in the second game before Sherrard rattled off six straight points to take the lead for good.
The Tigers led 10-5 early in the third set, but again the Panthers fought back and took the lead three times late in the game, the last at 23-22 on a Bushaw kill. However, an over-the-back tip by Blackwell that found the floor put Sherrard up 24-23, and it was able to hit the finish line.
"Personally, I was down (after the first set), but I had to dig out of there, and I've got a good team to help pick myself up," Blackwell said. "We have a great bond, which helps us out."