Sherrard edges Mon-Rose to clinch TRAC West title share

The front-line duo of junior Mattie Gillen (13 kills) and senior Brooke Kane (nine kills, four blocks), aided by freshman Brianna Woodard (six kills, three blocks) stepped up their efforts and gave Sherrard fits all evening.

"We needed to step up our game," said Sherrard sophomore hitter Eva Zimmerman. "I felt like we needed to get our energy up and have more confidence, and that's what we did."

Zimmerman and Blackwell (13 kills apiece) sparked the Tigers in the third set, with Zimmerman shining early in the game after Mon-Rose got off to an 8-4 start, helping get the Tigers back to within one at 12-11.

After the Titans took a 15-11 lead, Sherrard answered with five straight points to go up by one. With the Tigers trailing 18-17, Blackwell stepped up in a big way for the hosts.

She had a run of five straight kills for the Tigers as the teams traded points back and forth, the last of which tied the final set at 22-22. Zimmerman's 13th and final kill of the night got the hosts to game point at 24-23.

"Everyone on this team knows they have opportunities," said Blackwell. "This person can get on a run, that person can get on a run. ... We're all capable of relying on each other."