Sherrard, Mon-Rose dominate All-TRAC West volleyball squad

This past volleyball season, Sherrard returned to prominence as a power in the Three Rivers Conference.
Finishing 32-5 and tying the program's single-season record for victories, the Tigers also captured the championship in the TRAC's West Division by going 11-1 to edge reigning champion Rockridge by one game.
When the Three Rivers all-conference teams were announced for both the West and East divisions, Sherrard placed six of its players on the All-TRAC West squad. That matched third-place Monmouth-Roseville (22-8-2, 9-3) for the highest number of representatives.
The Tigers' all-conference group is led by a pair of first-team selections in senior libero Kacie Swanson and junior outside hitter McKenna Blackwell, with Blackwell being one of three unanimous first-team standouts.
Senior middle hitter Charlotte Frere earned second-team honors, with the trio of senior setter Sydney Adamson, sophomore middle blocker Kaitlynn DeBlock and sophomore outside hitter Eva Zimmerman earning honorable mention.
That group not only helped the Tigers match the single-season win record set by Sherrard's 1989 squad that finished fourth at the Class A state tournament, they came within one win of earning Sherrard's first 2A regional title since 2010.
Second-place Rockridge's regular-season success only translated into three all-conference selections.
Two of those three were the other unanimous first-team honorees — senior middle hitter Kierney McDonald and senior setter Morgan McClain. A third senior, outside hitter Keaton Frere, earned second-team honors.
Mon-Rose's lone first-teamer was junior outside hitter Mattie Gillen; the Titans' other five all-conference selections were spread among the second-team and honorable-mention ranks.
Rounding out the seven-player first team was Erie-Prophetstown sophomore setter/outside hitter Kennedy Buck and Orion freshman outside hitter Avery Knupp.
E-P's Panthers (12-21-1) and Orion's Chargers (15-19-1) each had one second-team honoree in senior setter Emma Davis and sophomore middle blocker Rachel Bowers, respectively.
Class 2A regional champion Riverdale (10-25-1) had two second-teamers in the senior duo of outside hitter Clara Lonergan and middle blocker Sarah Prigge; fellow Ram seniors Jordan Bull-Welch and Abby Erickson were honorable mention.
Morrison (2-28-2) had a pair of second-team honorees in junior Shelby Veltrop and sophomore Jordan Eads.
Kewanee duo honored: A pair of Kewanee players earned places on the All-Three Rivers East squad after helping the Boilermakers (10-27) get to within one win of their first regional championship since 2001.