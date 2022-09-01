Sherrard rallies past Rockridge in key early-season TRAC battle

SHERRARD — Last season, one win separated the Sherrard and Rockridge volleyball teams in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division standings.

The teams split their two regular-season meetings, enabling the Tigers to edge the Rockets by one game for the conference championship.

The rivals met again Thursday night here at Harry Hunt Gymnasium, and delivered a match worthy of two teams who expect to duel again for the 2022 Three Rivers West crown.

After dropping the first set, Sherrard quickly hit its stride and never broke it as it rallied for a 22-25, 25-16, 25-12 victory and a 2-0 start to TRAC West play.

"I think that every team we face, we've got to go 100%, and we did that tonight," said Sherrard junior middle hitter Kaitlynn DeBlock. "We knew both teams were going to be ready, and we put our heart and soul into this."

DeBlock definitely put her heart and soul into her Thursday's performance as she dominated at the net with match highs of 17 kills and six blocks. She was able to outduel the Rockets' junior outside hitter Chloe Strachan, who tallied 14 kills and four blocks.

"Sherrard is always going to be tough, always has been," said Strachan. "We've still got stuff to work on; everyone has room for improvement."

The loss was the second in a row for Rockridge (7-3, 1-1 TRAC West), which was swept at home Wednesday evening by Mercer County. Last weekend, the Rockets finished third at the Macomb Tournament.

"We just lost some intensity (Thursday) and got a little tired," Strachan said. "We're still a little tired from the Macomb tourney, plus we're throwing people into new rotations. We're still adjusting."

After taking a hard-fought opening set, the Rockets jumped out to a quick 3-0 start in the second game as Strachan rattled off three straight kills. However, Sherrard responded with five straight points and never relinquished the lead after that, pulling away to force a winner-take-all third set.

"Coach (Amy) Mitton had a conversation with us after the first game," said DeBlock. "She said, it's just volleyball, don't get stressed. We just needed to relax. That's all we needed."

Helping the Tigers to relax in the third game was senior outside hitter McKenna Blackwell, who this past weekend became Sherrard's all-time leader in kills.

Finishing with 10 kills, nine digs and three aces, Blackwell helped her club take control after it went up 6-0 to begin the final game. She fueled a subsequent 8-0 run with seven points and all three of her aces as the Tigers opened up a commanding 14-2 lead.

"We know if we keep calm, we're always a team that can keep a rally going," she said. "We just wanted to finish. Rockridge is a team we always look forward to playing. We're both really competitive teams, and it's always a fun match."

Senior setter Lauren Copeland dished out 32 assists for the hosts and made use of multiple weapons. Eva Zimmerman added eight kills along with 16 digs, with Grace Bohnert adding four kills along with two blocks.

"It makes it easier when you can have so many options," said Copeland. "Not just the front row, but our back row players can hit it as well."