Sherrard tops tourney host MerCo for Richmond Invite crown

ALEDO — Having finished as runners-up at its sole tournament appearance prior to Saturday, the Sherrard volleyball team wanted nothing less than gold.
After sweeping their way through the pool play round at the Judy Richmond Invitational — including a three-set win over rival Orion — only tournament host Mercer County stood between the Tigers and a title.
While the Golden Eagles took the first set of the championship match, the Tigers rallied to force a decisive third set, then finished the job as they prevailed 22-25, 25-18, 15-8.
"At Hall, we didn't know where we were going to be as a team," said Sherrard coach Amy Mitton, referring to her 15-2 club's previous tourney run, which ended with a title-match loss to Minonk Fieldcrest.
"Now, we want to achieve some big goals. At the same time, the mindset is one game, one match, one thought at a time."
Saturday's 4-0 showing at MerCo extended the Tigers' ongoing winning streak to nine games, with the duo of junior outside hitter McKenna Blackwell and sophomore middle blocker Kaitlynn DeBlock earning all-tournament honors.
In the finals against the host Eagles (5-6), Eva Zimmerman stepped up big with eight kills; she finished with 24 on the day, second only behind Blackwell's 26 kills. Charlotte Frere had four of her 10 blocks and Kacie Swanson tallied four of her 12 service aces.
"After we lost the first set to Mercer County, I asked the girls if they wanted this, and they all said 'Absolutely,'" Mitton stated. "These girls have really done a great job of motivating themselves, which is good to see."
To reach the finals, Sherrard swept both Barry Western (25-9, 25-9) and Ashton-Franklin Center (25-7, 25-8). Those wins were sandwiched around a hard-fought 25-21, 15-25, 15-12 win over Orion.
For her part, MerCo coach Erica Biddle was more than pleased with Saturday's outcome, especially since her team had recently returned from a 10-day COVID protocol shutdown.
"Having 10 days off really hit us hard," said Biddle, who had senior middle hitter Becca Gray earn all-tournament honors. "We've had a rough time trying to get back on track with practicing, and getting our strength built back up."
The Golden Eagles also had to survive a three-set pool play match to go 3-0, topping Henry-Senachwine 25-11, 23-25, 15-12 in addition to two-game sweeps of Lowpoint-Washburn (25-16, 25-6) and Galva (25-18, 25-11).
"Sherrard is a tough team, so I'm pleased that the girls took them to three," Biddle said. "It was nice to do it, especially here at home."
Chargers take third: Shaking off the three-set loss to their Three Rivers West Division rivals, Orion bounced back to capture third at the eight-team tournament. The Chargers capped a 3-1 day with a 25-13, 21-25, 15-7 win over Henry-Senachwine.