Sherrard volleyball looking to take the next step

SHERRARD — The fall of 2021 saw the Sherrard High School volleyball team enjoy its greatest success in some time.

Finishing 32-5, the Tigers matched the single-season victory record set by the 1989 squad that finished fourth at the IHSA Class A state tournament.

Along the way, coach Amy Mitton's club also brought home the Three Rivers Conference's West Division championship, finishing 11-1 to edge reigning conference champion Rockridge by one game.

However, one thing was a missing — a postseason title.

Sherrard advanced to the Class 2A regional finals on its home floor, but its bid for its first crown since 2010 was denied with a decisive 25-10, 25-9 loss to a powerful Macomb squad.

The Tigers' quest for postseason hardware begins Tuesday evening when they open the 2022 campaign at home against Rock Island.

"They're really hungry for it," Mitton said. "They've been working really hard the past few weeks, and they want to see what they can do. We've added a couple of tougher matches and a tougher tournament (at Manteno). We want to step up our play and tempo, and explode through the year.

"They're hungry for some more wins, and they hope to get them."

A strong nucleus of returning players gives the Tigers' aspirations a big boost, with that group led by senior outside hitter and four-year varsity starter McKenna Blackwell.

Last fall, Blackwell posted team highs of 254 kills and 272 digs to glo along with 48 service aces. She was a unanimous first team all-Three Rivers Conference West squad.

"McKenna is a great leader for us, and she has never not taken that role on," Mitton said. "She's one of our captains, and she's ready to lead the team this year."

Returning juniors Kaitlynn DeBlock (middle hitter) and Eva Zimmeran (outside hitter) were both honorable mention all-conference selections last fall. Other key returners include the senior duo of setter Lauren Copeland and right-side hitter Kelsey Hutchins.

Along with Blackwell, Copeland, DeBlock and senior defensive specialist Kyla Elsbury will serve as team captains. Mitton is also expecting strong contributions from one of her freshmen, middle blocker Grace Bohnert.

While Sherrard is focused on the start of a new season and the potential it has to build on last year's successes, it is not completely leaving the past behind either.

"One of the things we talk about is wanting to hold on to the past," Mitton said. "Correct the mistakes that we had, things we struggled with and had issues with. We're ready to move on, but we also want to hold on to the past."

Above all else, the Tigers' fourth-year coach wants her players to hold on to the elements of the past season that resulted in a record-tying victory total and a conference championship.

"It's all about having that confidence and knowing you can win," she said. "We put in a lot of hard work this past summer, going to tournaments at Northern Iowa and Iowa State, where we faced some pretty good teams."

That is the approach Mitton is taking to this year's Three Rivers West race, especially after a season in which Sherrard not only edged Rockridge (24-6-3 in '21) by a game for first place, but third-place Monmouth-Roseville (23-8-2) was not too far behind with a 9-3 conference finish.

"The Three Rivers is always very competitive, so we're not taking anybody lightly," she said. "We'll have the same attitude of competitiveness and the same work ethic. We're ready to defend what's ours."