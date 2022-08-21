 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ILLINOIS AREA VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW

Sherrard volleyball looking to take the next step

SHERRARD — The fall of 2021 saw the Sherrard High School volleyball team enjoy its greatest success in some time.

Finishing 32-5, the Tigers matched the single-season victory record set by the 1989 squad that finished fourth at the IHSA Class A state tournament.

Along the way, coach Amy Mitton's club also brought home the Three Rivers Conference's West Division championship, finishing 11-1 to edge reigning conference champion Rockridge by one game.

However, one thing was a missing — a postseason title.

Sherrard advanced to the Class 2A regional finals on its home floor, but its bid for its first crown since 2010 was denied with a decisive 25-10, 25-9 loss to a powerful Macomb squad.

The Tigers' quest for postseason hardware begins Tuesday evening when they open the 2022 campaign at home against Rock Island.

"They're really hungry for it," Mitton said. "They've been working really hard the past few weeks, and they want to see what they can do. We've added a couple of tougher matches and a tougher tournament (at Manteno). We want to step up our play and tempo, and explode through the year.

"They're hungry for some more wins, and they hope to get them."

A strong nucleus of returning players gives the Tigers' aspirations a big boost, with that group led by senior outside hitter and four-year varsity starter McKenna Blackwell.

Last fall, Blackwell posted team highs of 254 kills and 272 digs to glo along with 48 service aces. She was a unanimous first team all-Three Rivers Conference West squad.

"McKenna is a great leader for us, and she has never not taken that role on," Mitton said. "She's one of our captains, and she's ready to lead the team this year."

Returning juniors Kaitlynn DeBlock (middle hitter) and Eva Zimmeran (outside hitter) were both honorable mention all-conference selections last fall. Other key returners include the senior duo of setter Lauren Copeland and right-side hitter Kelsey Hutchins.

Along with Blackwell, Copeland, DeBlock and senior defensive specialist Kyla Elsbury will serve as team captains. Mitton is also expecting strong contributions from one of her freshmen, middle blocker Grace Bohnert.

While Sherrard is focused on the start of a new season and the potential it has to build on last year's successes, it is not completely leaving the past behind either.

"One of the things we talk about is wanting to hold on to the past," Mitton said. "Correct the mistakes that we had, things we struggled with and had issues with. We're ready to move on, but we also want to hold on to the past."

Above all else, the Tigers' fourth-year coach wants her players to hold on to the elements of the past season that resulted in a record-tying victory total and a conference championship.

"It's all about having that confidence and knowing you can win," she said. "We put in a lot of hard work this past summer, going to tournaments at Northern Iowa and Iowa State, where we faced some pretty good teams."

That is the approach Mitton is taking to this year's Three Rivers West race, especially after a season in which Sherrard not only edged Rockridge (24-6-3 in '21) by a game for first place, but third-place Monmouth-Roseville (23-8-2) was not too far behind with a 9-3 conference finish.

"The Three Rivers is always very competitive, so we're not taking anybody lightly," she said. "We'll have the same attitude of competitiveness and the same work ethic. We're ready to defend what's ours."

120921-qc-spt-sherrard-vb-001

Blackwell

WESTERN ILLINOIS AREA VOLLEYBALL OUTLOOK

TEAMS TO WATCH

Sherrard: The Tigers return a sizable nucleus from last year's Three Rivers West Division championship team, which went 32-5 to tie the program's 32-year-old record for most wins in a season and came up just one win short of their first regional title since 2010.

Rockridge: Three Rivers West champions in the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 campaign, the Rockets (24-6-3 in '21) split their two matches with Sherrard, resulting in a 10-2 league record and a second-place finish. Although it lost several top performers, Rockridge also returns a solid nucleus for first-year head coach Amy Degelman.

Riverdale: Although they struggled with a 10-25-1 record, the Rams hit their stride at the right time by bringing home their third Class 2A regional championship in the last five years, the lone area club to do so. They now look to use that success as a springboard for the new season.

Annawan: Coming off a 22-9-3 campaign that included an 8-3 mark in the Lincoln Trail Conference -- good for a share of third place with United (22-15-1) -- the Bravettes are young, but return several key pieces from last year's team and should be a solid contender in the LTC.

United: An IHSA Class 1A regional finalist like Annawan, the Red Storm are a perennial contender in the Lincoln Trail and look to maintain that status in 2022.

Mercer County: The Golden Eagles (15-11) were also a part of a tight Lincoln Trail race, ultimately finishing fifth with a 7-4 record. Like Annawan, MerCo returns several younger players who were steady contributors last fall and who are looking to move into greater roles this season.

Wethersfield: The Lady Geese continued their resurgence last fall after struggling to a 9-22 finish in 2019, posting a 23-13 record and going 6-5 in LTC play. With several key returners back, the Geese also look to be a force to reckon with in the conference this fall.

Fulton: The Steamers (18-17) enjoyed a solid debut in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, going 8-4 to finish in a tie for second place with Forreston in the NUIC's South Division. A solid returning nucleus has Fulton being one of the teams to beat in '22.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

McKenna Blackwell, sr., OH, Sherrard: Entering her fourth year as a varsity starter for the Tigers, Blackwell notched team highs with 254 kills and 272 digs, was second with 48 aces and third with 29 blocks as she earned unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West honors.

Rachel Bowers, jr., MH, Orion: Looking to build on a successful sophomore campaign that was capped with a second team All-Three Rivers West finish as well as helping the Chargers turn it around after 15-19-1 (4-8 TRAC West) in '21.

Brooklyn Brennan, jr., S/OH, Fulton: A first team All-NUIC South performer, Brennan had a solid all-around campaign last fall with 253 assists, 190 digs, 112 kills, 61 aces and 10 blocks and is one of the key returning pieces for the Steamers.

Kennedy Buck, jr., OH/S, Erie-Prophetstown: Posted a team high with 205 kills and was second with 264 assists and 204 digs, adding 25 aces and 23 blocks and earning first team All-Three Rivers West kudos.

Kaylee Celus, jr., S/OH, Annawan: One of the key cogs for the Bravettes, the first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference standout led her squad with 72 aces in addition to notching 258 kills, 293 assists, 166 digs and 14 blocks.

Emma Ellenberger, jr., OH, Wethersfield: An honorable mention All-Lincoln Trail pick, she enjoyed a strong all-around season with 248 kills, 160 digs, 83 assists and 32 blocks.

Madi Frieden, sr., OH, Mercer County: One of the key returners for the Golden Eagles after earning second team All-Lincoln Trail honors last fall.

Avery Knupp, so., OH, Orion: Led the Chargers with 249 kills and 60 aces in addition to notching 252 digs and 12 blocks, capping her debut season as a first team All-Three Rivers West selection.

Shelby Veltrop, sr., MH, Morrison: Looking to cap her prep career with a strong senior campaign after earning second team All-Three Rivers West honors last fall.

Raqi Young, jr., S, Wethersfield: Another key piece of the Lady Geese youth movement, the honorable mention All-Lincoln Trail standout recorded 401 assists and 192 digs to go with 51 aces and 47 kills.

Here is a capsule look at each Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball team heading into the 2022 season:

