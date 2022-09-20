Smith, Davenport Central volleyball squad stave off West's rallies

When the Davenport Central girls volleyball team needed a big kill against Davenport West on Tuesday night, the Blue Devils knew who to look for.

Sophomore Stella Smith put up a match-high 20 kills for Central with many coming when the Falcons were challenging the Blue Devils. Smith’s attack helped the visiting Blue Devils leave the Falcons’ nest with a 25-15, 25-23, 25-21 victory in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

The value of Smith could be seen when she was not on the court. The Blue Devils got out to big leads in sets two and three with Smith leading the charge with numerous kills. When she rotated out, that’s when West made its move, cutting into the lead of the Blue Devils (4-6 overall, 2-3 MAC) in both sets.

When Smith returned, Central’s offense seemed to click better and pushed back the runs the Falcons made. When the score was tied at 11 in the second set, Smith came in and promptly put down three of the next five points for the visitors to push the lead back to 16-11.

When West led 20-18 in the third set, Smith returned and actually served as a decoy, which allowed teammates Kate Ebeling and Morgan Ferris to put down kills and give the Blue Devils an eventual 23-21 lead. Key serves from Ella Skolrood on the final two points helped Central close out the victory.

“Stella is definitely a firecracker and she lights this team up,” Central coach Jami Hester-Baumer said of Smith. “She is so coachable and she has a great swing and she has a lot of confidence. She’s a great athlete and she’s worked really hard in practice on different shots and shot selection.

“When we needed something, she was definitely our go-to and she did great.”

West coach Christina Groesch said the Falcons tried their best to keep Smith in check — with not much success.

“(Smith) is a smart hitter and she knows where to go (with shots),” Groesch said. “We were trying to do different defenses based on her position but they recognized it and got (the ball) to her.”

Smith did not just use power to get her kills down, easing off the speed and dumping slower shots into vacancies in West’s defense.

“Honestly, I was just trying to adjust to the sets and make the least amount of mistakes as possible,” Smith said.

Smith did not commit a hitting error the entire match but also gave her setter, Jillian Darland, a lot of the credit. Darland finished with 38 assists for the match, including all of Smith’s finishes.

“Jillian is very good at getting under the ball and even if you think she is not going to set it, and it’s not a great pass, she will try and get her hands under it and put up a good set,” Smith said.

Smith hammered down seven kills in the opening set and between her net attack and solid serving from Addyson Miguel and Aerielle Johnson, the Blue Devils jumped out to a 13-4 edge on the Falcons (0-14, 0-5) and did not look back.

When Smith rotated out, the Blue Devils turned to Ebeling and Ferris. Ebeling finished with nine kills and two blocks while Ferris tallied seven kills and two blocks. Emma Hendershott was big for the visitors in their middle set victory. Hendershott had three kills and three blocks to hold off a late West rally.

Miguel had 21 digs while Olivia Roberts added 10 digs. Skolrood and Darland each had two aces.

The Falcons showed grit, getting off the deck after the first set and challenging the Blue Devils in the final two sets. Mya Verdon led West with six kills, three aces and two blocks.

Rachel Ehlers chipped in seven kills and five digs. Alexandria Petersen (16 digs) and Isabel Sinksen (eight digs) were also solid defensively for West. Emmalynn Golinghorst had 18 assists and Sydney Westerhof added four blocks.

Groesch said her team is making progress every match — but added they need to play more evenly at key moments. The Falcons had the second set tied three times and the third set tied four times.

“All season, we just been fighting and fighting every match,” she said. “But to reach the next level, we have to be consistent on serve-receive and consistent on defense. We had moments of brilliance and sparks but we really couldn’t catch and hold onto that momentum.”