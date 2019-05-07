Erica Brohm didn't give much consideration to playing volleyball beyond high school just two years ago. She viewed the sport purely as a fun activity.
But after a sophomore season in which she ranked among the top 10 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in kills and posted a .328 hitting efficiency, the 6-foot-1 Pleasant Valley standout saw volleyball turn into a passion.
Brohm, a first team all-MAC performer and honorable mention all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association last fall, gave a verbal commitment to Division II Purdue University Northwest recently for the fall of 2020.
"After my sophomore year, I knew volleyball was something I needed to continue," she said. "There was no way I could stop competing.
"Purdue Northwest matched all of my expectations and all of my wants."
Brohm toured the campus and met the team. She attended a camp and received a scholarship offer last summer.
The PV middle hitter has formed a good rapport with head coach Julie Wiejak, who was a middle at Loyola of Chicago 20 years ago.
"I really do like the coach," Brohm said, "and the interaction I had with the current team. The vibes were good and they have a great science program which is what I want to do."
The Pride will begin their third season of Division II competition this fall. They are coming off a 3-26 campaign.
"The reason I chose Division II is it is easier to balance academics and athletics," Brohm said. "I do care about my academics first."
Purdue Northwest was the only school Brohm visited. She exchanged emails with several Division III programs including Wisconsin-Platteville.
Brohm is in her third season of competing for the Iowa Rockets. The club scene has helped boost exposure.
"There were a lot of college coaches flocking at these qualifiers," she said.
Brohm had 320 kills and a .372 hitting efficiency for PV last season. The Spartans should start this fall inside the top 10 in Class 5A with seven players returning from a regional final squad.
"We almost have the exact same team coming back," she said. "We all know we're capable of getting to the state tournament. That'll be one of our goals."