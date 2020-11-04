Spartans can't get over semifinal threshold

CEDAR RAPIDS — Pleasant Valley High School’s volleyball team had momentum in its corner going into a deciding fifth set Wednesday morning. It had fought off two match points and scored the final three points of the fourth set to square its state semifinal match against Ankeny.
All that positive energy quickly dissipated.
Class 5A second-ranked Ankeny tallied seven of the first eight points in the closing set to pull out a 25-15, 19-25, 25-22, 26-28, 15-7 victory over third-ranked PV at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“Once they got a little bit of a lead (in the fifth), it was almost like we gave up and expected we were going to lose,” senior Emily Wood said. “We didn’t have our mind right after that. It showed in the outcome.”
Ankeny (21-2) had seven kills, three from freshman Aowyn Schrader, and no attack errors in the fifth set. PV had five hitting miscues and often was out of system against Ankeny’s aggressive serve.
Coach Amber Hall burned both timeouts before Ankeny was even halfway to 15 points to try and stem the tide. It didn’t faze the Hawkettes.
“We couldn’t find our groove and get our feet underneath us in that fifth set,” Hall said. “In a short game, you don’t have a lot of time to find your rhythm.”
Despite winning the fourth set, Kora Ruff felt the Spartans (21-2) were a bit nervous going into the fifth.
“(Ankeny) was mentally tough in the end, and our errors hurt us,” Ruff said. “It is hard to come back from those and keep that confidence.”
It was the second consecutive season PV’s season ended in the semifinal round. The Spartans were much more competitive this time around than last year’s straight set loss to West Des Moines Valley.
Still, that was little consolation.
“We gave them a really good run and I’m very proud of our girls,” Hall said, “but I don’t like losing. It is never easy.”
The Spartans were sideways early, but found their footing in the second, third and fourth sets.
Livia Thomsen had a seven-point service run to fuel PV early in the second set.
“After that first set, we got the energy back and realized we can beat this team,” Wood said.
Ankeny countered in the third with just three hitting errors and built a 21-12 cushion. PV did mount a rally and pull within two, but a service error clinched the set for Ankeny.
Ava Reynolds led the Hawkettes, who play fifth-ranked Iowa City Liberty in the championship Thursday, with 17 kills.
Fueled by Chloe Cline, PV stormed back in the fourth.
The Hawkettes had a 20-17 advantage, but Cline had three straight kills to even the match. Ankeny had match points at 25-24 and 26-25, but PV dodged them. A pair of Wood kills and an Ankeny attack error led to a fifth set.
“Everything started to click for us,” Cline said. “Our passing was better, our setting was better, our hitting was better and our blocking was better.”
Hall was pleased with her team’s resiliency.
“We never gave in,” she said. “To have the perseverance, strength and belief in themselves, no matter what the score was, I’m really proud of them.”
Alexa Frankel had a kill to start the fifth set for PV, but Ankeny reeled off the ensuing seven points and nine of the next 10 to seize control.
Ankeny 6-foot-1 setter Phyona Schrader, a Notre Dame recruit, registered 40 assists, 15 digs and 12 kills. She felt the fourth set defeat actually fueled her team.
“We were so ready to win that fourth set, and when we didn’t, it made us even more excited to go out and play the fifth,” Schrader said.
It was just the second five-set match of the season for PV. With COVID-19, the Spartans played only 19 regular-season matches and didn’t get an opportunity to see any of the Central Iowa Metropolitan League teams.
“That would have helped seeing those schools prior to the state tournament,” Ruff said. “That, combined with only one five-setter this year, the preparation is hard to mimic in practice.”
Ruff finished with 42 assists (95 in the two state tournament matches) and a season-high 31 digs. Cline led PV with 14 kills and Arra Cottrell had 11.
Other than Wood, a four-year starter, and defensive specialist Paige Berst, the Spartans return everyone in their rotation next season.
Sophomore Emily Goodpaster, who didn’t play in the state quarterfinal, came off the bench and had five kills in the closing three sets.
“Being that close really shows us we can get to the state championship next year,” Cline said. “We’ll be back.”
It is the final hurdle for the Spartans, who are 51-8 the past two seasons and have won at least a share of four straight Mississippi Athletic Conference titles.
“Next year,” Ruff said, “the goal will be to get to the state championship and move past this point.”
