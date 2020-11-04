Spartans can't get over semifinal threshold

Fueled by Chloe Cline, PV stormed back in the fourth.

The Hawkettes had a 20-17 advantage, but Cline had three straight kills to even the match. Ankeny had match points at 25-24 and 26-25, but PV dodged them. A pair of Wood kills and an Ankeny attack error led to a fifth set.

“Everything started to click for us,” Cline said. “Our passing was better, our setting was better, our hitting was better and our blocking was better.”

Hall was pleased with her team’s resiliency.

“We never gave in,” she said. “To have the perseverance, strength and belief in themselves, no matter what the score was, I’m really proud of them.”

Alexa Frankel had a kill to start the fifth set for PV, but Ankeny reeled off the ensuing seven points and nine of the next 10 to seize control.

Ankeny 6-foot-1 setter Phyona Schrader, a Notre Dame recruit, registered 40 assists, 15 digs and 12 kills. She felt the fourth set defeat actually fueled her team.

“We were so ready to win that fourth set, and when we didn’t, it made us even more excited to go out and play the fifth,” Schrader said.