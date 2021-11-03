Spartans get redemption, first volleyball title shot

CEDAR RAPIDS — Pleasant Valley High School's volleyball team has eyed a rematch for 365 days. When the Spartans earned one, they didn’t throw away the chance.
For the first time in program history, PV is in a state championship match.
A remarkable opening set, a gritty effort in an extended second set and then a strong finishing kick powered second-ranked PV to a 25-16, 32-30, 15-25, 25-17 triumph over defending state champion and third-ranked Ankeny on Wednesday morning in a Class 5A semifinal at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“We took this one as a redemption match,” senior setter Kora Ruff said. “We showed how bad we didn’t want to lose.”
Ever since a five-set setback to Ankeny in last year’s semifinal, the Spartans — with the majority of their team returning from 2020 — have wanted payback.
“We were so motivated after losing in five sets last year,” libero Livia Thomsen said. “We had a bad taste in our mouth.”
“This was an opportunity for us to redeem ourselves and get to what we actually want to accomplish,” Spartans coach Amber Hall said.
Fourth-ranked Cedar Falls (32-8), a winner over 10th-ranked Johnston, stands between PV and a championship. The teams square off at 10 a.m. Thursday and the match will be televised by IPTV.
PV can become the first Quad-Cities metro school to capture a state volleyball title since Bettendorf won back-to-back crowns in 2012 and 2013.
“Our team chemistry is great,” PV junior Halle Vice said. “We’ve gelled really well since Day 1. That really converts to the court, playing in these type of situations and being there for each other.”
The Spartans were aggressive out of the chute. They scored 12 of the first 18 points in the match.
“We knew we had to start out strong,” Thomsen said.
It looked like the second set would be a breeze as well, leading 11-5, 17-10 and 22-16. Ankeny, however, fought back to square the set at 23.
PV had set point on seven different occasions but couldn’t close it out. On the eighth try, Vice perfectly placed a cross court dump to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
“It was definitely a bit of a roller coaster, both teams battling back and forth,” Ruff said. “In the end, we had a lot of heart and a lot of grit. We just wanted it more.”
The players admitted a loss in that second set could have been detrimental after having control of it for a large portion.
“We did a good job of keeping our composure and keeping our cool in those pressure situations,” Hall said.
Ankeny, behind a .417 hitting efficiency, responded to take the third set. When Hall huddled her team together before the fourth set, she told them to believe in themselves and don’t play timid.
Message received.
A 9-2 surge in the middle of the fourth set was the difference.
“In that fourth set, we did not want to experience that feeling we felt last year when we lost to them,” Ruff said. “We really wanted to make that championship.”
On their second match point, Vice found the same opening as she did at the end of set two to cap the win and set off a celebration on the court.
“I use that shot a lot in tight matches,” Vice said.
Vice spurred the Spartans with 17 kills while Chloe Cline and Arra Cottrell each had 13. Ruff distributed 49 assists and went over 3,200 for her career.
In particular, Vice had success with back row attacks.
“In the end, it was a big problem for (Ankeny),” Ruff said.
PV finished with a 58-43 advantage in kills and doubled-up Ankeny in service aces. The Spartans were stout in the back row as well with Thomsen recording 18 digs, Vice 15 and Molly Albrecht 13.
“Ankeny has so many great attackers,” Thomsen said. “They really kept us on our feet and we had to go for every single ball.”
The Spartans will need that same kind of spunk against Cedar Falls, which hasn’t dropped a set in its wins over West Des Moines Dowling and Johnston. Cedar Falls is seeking a third state title in the last five years.
“There is a bit more urgency this year,” Ruff said. “We know we don’t get another shot at this. We want to end it on a really good note.”
Pleasant Valley 25-32-15-25, Ankeny 16-30-25-17
Kills – Ankeny, Ava Reynolds 19, Aowyn Schrader 15; PV, Halle Vice 17, Chloe Cline 13, Arra Cottrell 13, Emily Goodpaster 9, Alexa Frankel 5. Assists – Ankeny, Jesa Wallace 18, Adalyn Goodwin 16; PV, Kora Ruff 49. Aces – Ankeny, Goodwin 3, Lexi Stephens; PV, Molly Albrecht 3, Livia Thomsen 2, Ruff 2, Riley Morgan. Blocks – Ankeny, Olivia Harpenau 5, Reynolds 4, Tanith Roush 3, Myra Carlson 3, Wallace, Schrader; PV, Ruff 2, Cline 2, Frankel, Cottrell. Digs – Ankeny, Stephens 16, Reynolds 11, Halle Ouellette 8, Goodwin 7; PV, Thomsen 18, Vice 15, Albrecht 13, Ruff 12, Riley Morgan 8.
Records: Ankeny 40-6 (final); PV 32-4