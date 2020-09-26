Spartans go 2-1 against ranked foes at Mount Vernon Fall Classic

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Facing its fiercest competition of the season, the Pleasant Valley volleyball team showed it was up for the challenge Saturday.

After dropping a nip-and-tuck three-setter to West Des Moines Valley, Class 5A third-ranked PV rebounded with three-set wins over Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids Xavier at the Mount Vernon Fall Classic.

All four teams in the field are ranked in the top six in the state in their respective classes. The six matches, all of best-of-three, took more than 7 hours to complete.

The Spartans (9-1) grabbed the opening set from No. 6 Valley 25-21, but dropped the next two 25-23 and 15-11. Valley knocked PV out of the state tournament in the semifinal round a year ago.

After a sluggish start against 3A second-ranked Mount Vernon, PV prevailed 21-25, 25-20, 15-6. It outlasted 4A second-ranked Xavier in the finale, 25-19, 22-25, 17-15.

Emily Wood led the Spartans with 25 kills in the nine sets while Halle Vice had 24 and Arra Cottrell chipped in 22. Setter Kora Ruff distributed 80 assists to go over 1,900 for her career.

Ruff and Wood led the defensive effort in the back row with 35 and 28 digs, respectively. Alexa Frankel had 11 blocks and Cottrell collected seven.

PV returns to conference play Tuesday night at Davenport North before a showdown with 4A top-five ranked North Scott on Thursday.

