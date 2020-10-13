Spartans outlast Knights in epic five-setter

With spectator restrictions in place across the Mississippi Athletic Conference because of COVID-19, there has not been much buzz in gymnasiums this fall.
Tuesday night felt like old times.
The atmosphere, with student sections in opposite corners of the gym exchanging chants, was lively at Davenport Assumption.
And the two state-ranked volleyball teams delivered quite a show.
After two-plus hours of extended rallies and resolve on both sides of the net, Class 5A fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley squeaked out a 25-27, 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 19-17 victory over 3A sixth-ranked Assumption to secure at least a share of the conference title.
"We weren't really used to that much noise because we haven't played in an environment like that all season," PV setter Kora Ruff said. "It was super fun."
As Assumption right-side hitter A.J. Schubert succinctly said afterward: "100%, a state tournament feel."
There were 216 points contested. PV won 115 and Assumption 101.
The Spartans (17-1, 8-0 MAC) dodged three match points in the fifth set — 14-13, 15-14 and 17-16.
"We were just really poised in our play," Spartan outside hitter Emily Wood said. "We never lost hope that we were going to win it.
"Both teams played so hard. We were there at the right time, got the right points we needed and it happened to go our way."
Wood owns three MAC championship volleyball T-shirts. She'll have a fourth, but she and the Spartans want an outright title. They can claim it with a home win over Clinton on Thursday night.
"I love intense (matches)," said PV's Chloe Cline, who finished with a team-high 20 kills. "It made the match that much more fun and the win even better."
It was a seesaw battle all night.
Assumption, coming off a win over 5A third-ranked Cedar Falls on Saturday, distributed the first blow with an efficient offense and aggressive serve.
"After the first set, we realized we needed to match their scrappiness," Ruff said. "We needed to be just as scrappy and keep balls alive."
PV answered in the second set and used a nine-point service run from Wood at the end of the third set to take a 2-1 cushion.
"I told them we need to rein it in and focus a little bit more," Assumption coach Bre Scherler said. "We were making some uncharacteristic mistakes and our energy was not quite there.
"We told them, 'Hey, we're here for the long haul if you guys want to be here for the long haul.' We played cleaner and more precise."
The Knights scored six of the last eight points of the fourth set, including back-to-back kills from Schubert, to send it to a deciding fifth.
Just like the rest of the match, the fifth was back and forth. There were 11 ties in the set.
At 17-all, Halle Vice put down her 12th kill of the match to give the Spartans match point for the second time.
PV was awarded the winning point when Assumption was whistled for a violation. The official deemed an Assumption player's hand crossed before the ball had broken the vertical plane of the net.
"He was insistent on that call," Scherler said. "You can't change a ref's mind. There is no anger or animosity. We've got bigger things in life to worry about. We take it in stride, and we'll come back stronger.
"I'm proud of our effort tonight."
Schubert finished with a match-high 27 kills, a team-high 20 digs and four aces. Setter Annabelle Costello finished with a season-high 50 assists while Maggie Johnson controlled the net with seven blocks.
"This will help us with our level of intensity and our motivation to get to the state tournament," Schubert said.
Arra Cottrell joined Cline and Vice in double figures with 14 kills. Kora Ruff facilitated the offense with 49 assists. She also had a team-best 25 digs.
"It literally could have gone either way," PV coach Amber Hall said. "Our girls did a good job of keeping and holding their composure even in those pressure situations.
"We knew it was going to be a big environment. We had to trust in our abilities and our abilities as a team."
Ultimately, it was enough for PV. Both teams have sights on making it to the state tournament in the coming weeks.
"I think coach (Hall) and I can agree," Scherler said, "we gave the fans their money's worth tonight."
