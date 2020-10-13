Spartans outlast Knights in epic five-setter

"Both teams played so hard. We were there at the right time, got the right points we needed and it happened to go our way."

Wood owns three MAC championship volleyball T-shirts. She'll have a fourth, but she and the Spartans want an outright title. They can claim it with a home win over Clinton on Thursday night.

"I love intense (matches)," said PV's Chloe Cline, who finished with a team-high 20 kills. "It made the match that much more fun and the win even better."

It was a seesaw battle all night.

Assumption, coming off a win over 5A third-ranked Cedar Falls on Saturday, distributed the first blow with an efficient offense and aggressive serve.

"After the first set, we realized we needed to match their scrappiness," Ruff said. "We needed to be just as scrappy and keep balls alive."

PV answered in the second set and used a nine-point service run from Wood at the end of the third set to take a 2-1 cushion.

"I told them we need to rein it in and focus a little bit more," Assumption coach Bre Scherler said. "We were making some uncharacteristic mistakes and our energy was not quite there.