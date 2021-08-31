Spartans outlast Lancers in 1 vs. 2 showdown

Goodpaster had back-to-back kills to give PV a lead late in the third set. She terminated four more balls in the final set including match point.

“She came in huge for us,” PV setter Kora Ruff said. “To not play the front row at first, she stepped into that role and did an amazing job for us. She might have been nervous, but it didn’t look like it.”

It was an electric atmosphere at The Pit, with both student sections having strong turnouts. Ruff admitted it took the MAC favorite Spartans (4-1, 2-0) a couple sets to get acclimated to the noise.

“This is the first time we’ve played in this loud of an environment since COVID, and for some of our younger girls the first time at all,” Ruff said. “I missed playing in environments like that.”

North Scott (7-3, 1-1) hung around all night. The Lancers led by as many as five points in the first set, prevailed in the second set and owned a six-point cushion early in the third. Even in the closing set, North Scott had a 16-14 advantage and dodged two match points.