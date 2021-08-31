Spartans outlast Lancers in 1 vs. 2 showdown

ELDRIDGE — Even though Pleasant Valley High School’s volleyball team returns a majority of its squad from last year's state semifinal appearance, the Spartans are still searching for the right combination on the court.
So when PV was deadlocked at a set apiece with Class 4A top-ranked North Scott on Tuesday night, Spartans coach Amber Hall made the decision to move junior Emily Goodpaster into the front row.
“She’s such an explosive player and we needed a little bit of a spark,” Hall said. “We were right there battling, but it didn’t feel as good of a flow as what we’ve seen before.”
Goodpaster flourished.
The 5-foot-8 junior had eight kills over the final two sets as 5A second-ranked PV survived a nip-and-tuck Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle at The Pit, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 26-24.
It wasn’t Goodpaster’s first time in the spotlight. Hall turned to her in last year’s state semifinal match against Ankeny and the athletic outside showed potential.
“Nothing compares to the adrenaline at state,” said Goodpaster, who played only in the back row early in the match. “It really helped me relax under pressure, stay calm and collected on the court today.
“I was a little nervous, but I did feel prepared because we practiced that lineup in warmups.”
Goodpaster had back-to-back kills to give PV a lead late in the third set. She terminated four more balls in the final set including match point.
“She came in huge for us,” PV setter Kora Ruff said. “To not play the front row at first, she stepped into that role and did an amazing job for us. She might have been nervous, but it didn’t look like it.”
It was an electric atmosphere at The Pit, with both student sections having strong turnouts. Ruff admitted it took the MAC favorite Spartans (4-1, 2-0) a couple sets to get acclimated to the noise.
“This is the first time we’ve played in this loud of an environment since COVID, and for some of our younger girls the first time at all,” Ruff said. “I missed playing in environments like that.”
North Scott (7-3, 1-1) hung around all night. The Lancers led by as many as five points in the first set, prevailed in the second set and owned a six-point cushion early in the third. Even in the closing set, North Scott had a 16-14 advantage and dodged two match points.
“From last week where we dropped two matches (at the MAC-MVC Challenge) to this week, this loss just feels a little bit different,” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “We had some team chemistry things we were trying to work out last week, but tonight we went out there and competed hard every single point.
“In years past, we’ve had a tendency to roll over (against PV). It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but I’m happy how the kids went out and competed.”
Ella McLaughlin led the Lancers with a match-high 21 kills and chipped in 19 digs. Alexis Richards had nine kills and a team-high 25 digs. Setters Nora Ralf and Alyssa Atzen collected 21 and 16 assists, respectively.
Nine service errors and several ball-control errors proved costly in the end for the Lancers.
“We showed we can compete with the best of the best,” VanEarwage said. “If we can limit the little errors and unforced errors, we probably pull out that win. This just gives us more confidence than anything.”
With 18 girls on its varsity roster, PV is still mixing and matching lineups to see what clicks.
Halle Vice and Chloe Cline each had 15 kills to pace the Spartans and Ruff distributed 42 assists. PV finished with 11 service aces, including three apiece from Ruff and sophomore Molly Albrecht.
“We don’t have a set lineup right now,” Ruff said. “We go with what’s working in the moment. Hopefully, we can find one soon, but we have a lot of girls that can play anywhere. So right now, whatever is working on that day, we run with it.”
Hall is choosing to tinker now rather than later.
“You don’t want to wait until the postseason and throw a girl in there for the first time,” Hall stated. “There have been times I have done that and it hasn’t worked out as well as I wanted it to. To get some of these girls (experience) and familiar with a great atmosphere and their feet underneath them is important.”
As least on Tuesday, Goodpaster showed she was ready for an expanded role.
“Great kid, awesome attitude, hard worker and can’t ask for much more,” Hall said. “We decided to put her up there and see how it goes. She took it and ran.”