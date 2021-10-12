Spartans overwhelm Knights, earn at least MAC title share

The Assumption match was one PV had circled on its calendar.

“We were looking forward to this match for several weeks,” defensive specialist Molly Albrecht said. “We were very ready to play and excited for this match.”

It showed.

Cottrell erupted for eight of her match-high 15 kills in the first set as PV used 6-1 and 8-1 scoring sprees to seize control. The Spartans tallied eight of the first 11 points in the second set and never saw the margin dwindle below three.

“Kora (Ruff) moves the ball around really well, which allows me to have a great opportunity to put the ball down,” Cottrell said.

It was a memorable night for Ruff. The University of Evansville recruit finished with 31 assists and eclipsed 3,000 for her career, the first player from the Quad-Cities area to reach that milestone.

A four-year starter, Ruff has registered more than 670 assists in each of her four seasons.

“This was one of my goals since my freshman year,” Ruff said. “One of my teammates my freshman year said, ‘Kora, you can get to 3,000 assists by your senior year.’ I didn’t even think that was possible. Now having done that, it wouldn’t be possible without all my teammates the last four years.