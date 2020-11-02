Spartans recover from slow start, knock out defending champs

CEDAR RAPIDS — The energy was lacking. The passing was not crisp. The defense was a step slow.
The Pleasant Valley volleyball team was very shaky in the opening set of Monday afternoon’s Class 5A state quarterfinal.
“It took a while for us to get on track,” junior outside hitter Arra Cottrell said. “After the first set, the nerves calmed down and we played to our potential.”
Its potential was enough to oust the defending champion.
Powered by 19 kills from senior Emily Wood and 18 from Cottrell, third-ranked PV outlasted sixth-ranked Cedar Falls 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
PV (21-1) is into the semifinals for the second consecutive season. Coach Amber Hall’s squad faces second-ranked Ankeny (20-2) at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“We have some redemption (to get),” Spartans setter Kora Ruff said. “We’re super hungry to prove ourselves and show what a good team we are and that we deserve to be in that championship.”
It took about everything PV had to get past Cedar Falls, which returned two starters from last year's title squad.
After the inauspicious start, the Spartans never trailed in the second and third sets and rallied from an 18-14 deficit in the fourth with an 8-1 flurry.
“We got together in our huddle and we’re just like, ‘We’re not going five, we’ve got to finish in four,’” said Ruff, who had a season-high 52 assists. “We dialed in, really focused and took care of business.”
Ruff attributed the clunky beginning to nerves and Cedar Falls’ vocal student section located above the playing court.
Other than Ruff, Wood and Chloe Cline, the rest of PV’s lineup had minimal or no state experience.
“We did a better job of playing our game and tuning out the noise in the stands,” Ruff said.
The Spartans made just three errors and hit a robust .326 in the second set to square the match.
Wood, a southpaw, had a dozen kills in the final two sets to propel PV.
“Not just here on the volleyball court, Woody has been on this stage multiple times in softball,” Hall said. “She knows what it takes and doesn’t let it rattle her.
“She’s really able to be a vocal leader, calm everyone down and have them believe in themselves.”
Sophomores Chloe Cline and Halle Vice had 11 and nine kills, respectively, for PV. The Spartans finished with 63 kills and a .204 efficiency.
“I think Kora does a great job distributing the ball and getting the ball to the player that is feeling confident and strong, the hot hitter at that moment, and kind of building our confidence as a team,” Hall said.
Cedar Falls (26-6) seemed poise to take the match to a decisive fifth set, holding 8-4, 13-9 and 18-14 leads in the fourth.
Behind a Cottrell kill and block, two kills from Wood and a strong service run from Riley Morgan, PV scored six straight points to capture a 20-18 advantage.
“We’ve had rotations it seems like all year where we kind of got stuck a few times, and that’s one of them we get stuck in occasionally,” Cedar Falls coach Matthew Johnson said. “It wasn’t any one thing. We did take some pretty good swings there and they just made some plays.”
Cline and Wood recorded back-to-back kills to make it 24-21. Cedar Falls fought off two match points before libero Alivia Bronner’s serve sailed long to end the match.
“We definitely came out with more energy, more intensity and didn’t let our lows get too low after that first set,” Wood said. “We stopped a lot of runs we hadn’t been able to in that first set.”
Libero Livia Thomsen anchored PV’s back row with 21 digs while Ruff had 17 and Paige Berst chipped in 13. Alexa Frankel had four of the Spartans' 13 blocks.
“Once we settled in, we picked up on more of their tendencies,” Hall said. “You practice it, but it is so hard when you’re implementing it into the level of play and atmosphere here.”
Emmy Wedgbury led Cedar Falls with 18 kills and Katie Remmert had 16. Senior setter Halia Mahi distributed 42 assists.
PV seeks to become the first Mississippi Athletic Conference program since Bettendorf in 2015 to make a state volleyball final.
One hurdle remains.
“It definitely is going to take a lot of intensity, talking from the beginning of each set, playing our game and not letting (Ankeny) get too far ahead of us,” Wood said. “If we can keep it in range, we’ll be fine.”
