Spartans recover from slow start, knock out defending champs

“We got together in our huddle and we’re just like, ‘We’re not going five, we’ve got to finish in four,’” said Ruff, who had a season-high 52 assists. “We dialed in, really focused and took care of business.”

Ruff attributed the clunky beginning to nerves and Cedar Falls’ vocal student section located above the playing court.

Other than Ruff, Wood and Chloe Cline, the rest of PV’s lineup had minimal or no state experience.

“We did a better job of playing our game and tuning out the noise in the stands,” Ruff said.

The Spartans made just three errors and hit a robust .326 in the second set to square the match.

Wood, a southpaw, had a dozen kills in the final two sets to propel PV.

“Not just here on the volleyball court, Woody has been on this stage multiple times in softball,” Hall said. “She knows what it takes and doesn’t let it rattle her.

“She’s really able to be a vocal leader, calm everyone down and have them believe in themselves.”

Sophomores Chloe Cline and Halle Vice had 11 and nine kills, respectively, for PV. The Spartans finished with 63 kills and a .204 efficiency.