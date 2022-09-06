Spartans recover from timid start to sweep Bulldogs

Bettendorf High School’s volleyball team came out invigorated Tuesday night. Class 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley was nervous, tense and out of sorts.

“We haven’t played in this type of environment yet this season,” PV senior outside Halle Vice said.

Once the Spartans found their bearings, however, they were off to the races.

PV scored the final seven points to claim the first set, it tallied 12 of the first 14 points in the second set and then broke free midway through the third to finish off a 25-22, 25-12, 25-21 Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep over No. 13 Bettendorf at Bettendorf High School.

With a large and vocal student section on both sides, Bettendorf (5-5, 1-2) had 13-6, 16-10 and 22-18 cushions in the first set.

“You could tell they really wanted it,” PV middle Chloe Cline said. “They wanted to win, they were thriving off the atmosphere and we were still getting used to it.”

Bettendorf’s block was very effective early.

“We had the ability to scout what PV was going to be running on its serve receive, and we spent time going through each rotation with our hitters,” Bulldogs coach Mike Grannen said. “That helped us really be crisp with our block against them."

The Bulldogs limited Vice from teeing off on the outside, but others emerged for the Spartans.

Cline had a team-high 10 kills and Vice finished with eight. Emily Goodpaster and setter Siena Roethler each had six for the Spartans, who finished with a 41-21 advantage in kills.

“It is great to have so many amazing hitters on the floor,” Cline said. “It opens up everybody to get more swings when the blockers on the other side of the court don’t know where the ball is going.”

The service line is where the match tipped in PV’s favor.

Vice served six straight points to close out the first set, including an ace. Molly Albrecht had a five-point service run to begin the second set. Vice also had four-point service runs in sets two and three.

PV had 10 aces, with four from Vice and three from Albrecht.

“I was really proud of the girls for keeping their composure,” PV coach Amber Hall said. “We were down most of that first set, but they did a good job of calming down, taking a breath and resetting after a missed point or a couple mishaps.”

Bettendorf struggled to limit PV’s runs.

The Spartans had two seven-point flurries in the first set. They had multiple five-point surges in the second set. They had six- and five-point runs in the final set.

“Our goal is to have three or fewer as a team,” Grannen said. “When you have five-point runs against you, that’s 20% of the game. It is really tough to come back from that.

“We’ve got to minimize the down time. The first ball contact is our main focus in practice — the first pass to first swing and then first serve. If we get through that, the rallies take care of themselves.”

The Spartans are among four teams undefeated in conference play a third of the way through the season along with North Scott, Assumption and Clinton.

PV also has wins over several state-ranked opponents such as Iowa City Liberty, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Ankeny Centennial and Urbandale.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished so far this season,” Hall said. “We haven’t reached our ceiling yet. We have a lot of growth and potential to keep improving.”

The first set was evidence of that.

But despite trailing for most of the set, PV never wilted.

“It shows our mental toughness,” Vice said. “When you can stay composed when you’re down, even in these kind of situations, it shows how mentally tough you are.”

Roethler distributed 29 assists and had a team-high nine digs. Former Bettendorf standout Izzy Van De Wiele led PV with three blocks.

Brooke Magistrelli led the Bulldogs with six kills while Tessa Teagarden and Lillie Petersen each had five. Petersen had three blocks. Olivia Wiley recorded a team-high eight digs.