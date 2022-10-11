Spartans respond from early deficit to clinch sixth straight MAC volleyball title

Plenty of times during the past six seasons the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball program has not been pushed very much by its opponents in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

But in the past two league matches, the Spartans have found themselves in some dicey situations.

A week after outlasting North Scott in a five-set thriller, PV dropped the opening set Tuesday night against a spirited Davenport Assumption squad.

The Spartans rose to the challenge once again.

Class 5A third-ranked PV earned at least a share of its sixth consecutive Mississippi Athletic Conference championship with a 20-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-18 road triumph over 3A second-ranked Assumption.

The Spartans have reeled off 38 consecutive conference wins dating back to September 2018. They can make it a fourth straight season of going through the MAC unscathed with a home win over Central DeWitt on Thursday.

“It just shows we have a great team culture here,” junior libero Molly Albrecht said. “We always come to these games with a lot of energy and we’re excited to win.

“We want to keep that streak up and keep winning big games.”

This one required some grit and mental fortitude.

Keyed by its block in the middle with freshman Ellah Derrer and senior Ava Harris-Shepard, Assumption (26-7, 7-1 MAC) controlled the opening set.

Schematically, the Spartans made some offensive adjustments.

“We weren’t hitting directly into the block after that first set and found some openings,” PV senior Halle Vice said.

It also settled into the environment which featured vocal student sections.

“Once we calmed down a bit and got acclimated, I thought we did a great job of keeping our composure,” Spartans coach Amber Hall said. “We could have rolled over after that first set because Assumption was doing a great job. We just reset and came out strong.”

PV tallied 11 of the first 14 points in the second set to eventually square the match.

The third set featured extended runs on both sides. Assumption, in fact, had set point twice, but PV dodged both. Vice recorded a kill to give the Spartans a set point and an Assumption hitting error ended the set.

“I thought we just battled back every single time we were down,” Vice said. “In this kind of atmosphere, you have to have a strong mental toughness.”

Assumption received 17 kills from Ava Schubert and a dozen from Maggie Johnson, but never could fully get back to the level it displayed in the opening set.

The Knights were hindered by a dozen service errors, but coach Frank Flanagan was not too distraught about that afterward.

“It is great in this type of match, we continued to go for it the entire time,” he said. “If we get to the last match of the year, we’ve got to maintain our composure back there. We can’t just chip in free balls.

“I thought we stayed committed to serving aggressively and didn’t waver.”

Flanagan felt his squad became too predictable on offense.

“We shied away from our middles when it wasn’t successful,” Flanagan noted. “We’ve got to stay committed running something out of the middle.”

PV, meanwhile, picked up on it and threw a block party in the fourth set.

Izzy Van De Wiele had six blocks in the match while Chloe Cline and Isabelle Kremer each had four and Vice finished with three.

When the front row was not dictating things, the Spartans were scrappy keeping rallies alive in the back row. Albrecht had 15 digs and Vice collected 10.

“We’ve been working on defense a lot in practice,” Hall said. “It was really exciting to see that transfer onto the court and into the match tonight.”

Cline and Van De Wiele joined Vice with a team-high 10 kills. Kremer recorded nine and Siena Roethler distributed 38 assists.

“These girls have grown up with that culture and seen other girls accomplish these things,” Hall said. “They too can accomplish these goals that they set for themselves as long as they believe in each other and stay ready.”

Ellie Schubert had 42 assists for the Knights. Lily Van Severen led the back row with 21 digs and Derrer registered a match-high seven blocks.

Assumption wraps up the conference season Thursday night at 4A second-ranked North Scott.

“We talked in the locker room afterward and told them, 'Hey, if you learned anything today, you’re one of the best teams in the state when you assume the ball is coming to you, when you get on the ground, you run the middles early and do all the things we’ve been trying to do,'" Flanagan said.

“Then when it happens, we have to believe we're good enough. It was a great lesson for us tonight.”