Spartans' Roethler bides her time, now ready to shine

Siena Roethler has patiently waited for her opportunity. There were probably a handful of schools around the Quad-Cities where Roethler could have been the starting setter the past year or two.

Instead, the Pleasant Valley High School senior was stuck behind an All-American in Kora Ruff.

“Going into the gym with Kora every single day just watching her technique, seeing how she distributes the ball and her IQ, which is above and beyond others, it has really helped me,” Roethler said.

Roethler is now driving the Spartans' attack.

So far, she has done quite well as Class 5A third-ranked PV didn’t drop a set in beating ninth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie, 14th-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Iowa City West in the Mississippi Athletic Conference/Mississippi Valley Conference Challenge on Thursday night at Bettendorf Middle School.

North Scott also went 3-0 while Bettendorf finished 2-1 in an event where five of the six schools were state-ranked.

"Definitely awesome for the MAC to come in here and compete like we did," North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said.

The biggest uncertainty for PV coming into the season was replacing Ruff, who finished her illustrious career with a Quad-Cities best 3,262 assists.

Roethler was a sponge the past three seasons learning and observing from Ruff.

“Kora was great and did amazing things, but Siena was always working hard and putting in those unseen hours,” PV coach Amber Hall said. “Watching Kora, that has elevated her game so much. She has always been a very athletic kid and works really hard. Now, it is her time to shine and see that dedication pay off.”

Roethler has plenty of talent surrounding her. All-staters Halle Vice and Chloe Cline are back from last year’s state championship squad along with outside Emily Goodpaster and libero Molly Albrecht. PV has 10 seniors on its roster.

That experience alleviates some of the pressure off Roethler.

“Having almost every single girl play club, with the talent and IQ, it makes it easier for me to distribute the ball and communicate what they think is best for them,” Roethler said.

At 5-foot-10, Roethler can be an offensive threat as well. There were multiple occasions during Thursday’s matches where she terminated the ball.

“That’s been a great thing,” Hall said. “She’s always been an offensive setter, so I didn’t have to do a lot of training with her on that. She’s always felt comfortable swinging because she’s played right side. It is great to have that flexibility.”

The Spartans beat Kennedy 21-12, 21-14 and Prairie 21-10, 21-17. They trailed Iowa City West 19-13 in the second set, but managed to win nine of the last 10 points to finish off the sweep, 21-9, 22-20.

PV travels to Ankeny Centennial on Saturday for a tournament which includes Class 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford and 5A top-ranked Iowa City Liberty.

“We have not reached our peak at all,” Roethler said. “We’re so far from it, so that’s exciting. How much we’re growing each day in the gym is incredible. I’m excited to see how far we can get.”

Lancers showcase depth

VanEarwage has a problem. She has a lot of kids that can play and there are only so many spots available on the floor.

"Today goes to show if one kid is having an off-day, somebody is ready to go in and step up," she said. "We're trying to figure out how to incorporate everyone. Getting them the playing time they deserve has definitely been difficult for us."

North Scott graduated a talented senior class, but it reloaded with two talented sophomores in Abbey Hayes and Emee Allard along with a deep junior class.

The Lancers started the season ranked 10th in 4A, but they haven't dropped a set in the opening week. They beat Prairie 21-14, 21-18, Iowa City West 21-18, 24-22 and Kennedy 21-8, 21-18.

"We have a lot of younger girls who can step up," Hayes said. "We have a lot of weapons this year, always someone we can turn to when we put the ball down."

The biggest challenge so far has been finding that cohesion, mixing girls from three different grade levels. The two sophomores and juniors had not played much with the senior class, VanEarwage said.

"I think a lot of people didn't know what to expect, but I'm confident we'll prove ourselves this year," Hayes said. "We have a lot of power, a great offense and defense."

Defense shines for Bulldogs

Eighth-ranked Bettendorf started the triangular with strong performances in wins over Iowa City West (21-19, 21-16) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (23-21, 21-13). It was up a set on ninth-ranked Prairie before losing, 21-14, 14-21, 6-15.

"There was a rotation we got stuck with in sets two and three and it allowed Prairie to get a little bit of a jump," Bulldogs coach Mike Grannen said.

Bettendorf was solid most of the night defensively. Olivia Wiley has moved to libero this season, and Chloe Bell has gone from libero to an attacking position.

Wiley had 16 digs and Bell collected 14 in the three matches. Bell also delivered a team-high 11 kills.

"Even seeing Chloe Bell her freshman year in our open gyms, she's a consistent hitter," Grannen said. "She's not our tallest girl in the gym, but she puts the ball inbounds and puts the ball inbounds with pace. She's been a rock for us.

"To have Olivia for six rotations of serve receive has been pretty nice. Those two serve as a nice foundation for us back there."