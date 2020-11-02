Spartans' Ruff named MAC player of year

Pleasant Valley captured the Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball title this season. It also swept the top individual honors.
Junior setter Kora Ruff was named the league's player of the year and Amber Hall was selected as coach of the year in voting by the conference's 10 head coaches.
Ruff, a three-year starter with more than 2,200 career assists, averaged 10 assists and 3.1 digs per set for the Spartans, who went undefeated in nine conference matches and won all of them in straight sets other than one.
Joining Ruff on the eight-player first team are teammates Chloe Cline and Emily Wood, Assumption's A.J. Schubert, Bettendorf's Riley Deere, Clinton's Makayla Howard, North Scott's Ella McLaughlin and Davenport North's Layne Wright.
Schubert, McLaughlin, Howard and Cline ranked 1-2-3-4 in kills per set, respectively, in the MAC. Deere was the the Bulldogs' libero, and Wright averaged 2.6 kills and 2.8 digs per set for the Wildcats.
Ruff and Schubert are repeat first-team selections.
Hall, in her fifth season as head coach, is 50-7 the past two seasons with PV.
All-MAC volleyball
First team
Chloe Cline, so., Pleasant Valley; Riley Deere, sr., Bettendorf; Makayla Howard, so., Clinton; Ella McLaughlin, jr., North Scott; Kora Ruff, jr., Pleasant Valley; A.J. Schubert, so., Assumption; Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley; Layne Wright, sr., Davenport North
Second team
Lilly Campbell, jr., Davenport Central; Annabelle Costello, sr., Assumption; Grace Graham, jr., North Scott; Ava Morris, jr., Central DeWitt; Emma Schubert, sr., Assumption; Annie Stotlar, sr., Bettendorf; Livia Thomsen, jr., Pleasant Valley; Halle Walkup, sr., Davenport North
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Bri Gartner, jr.; Maggie Johnson, fr.
Bettendorf -- Ellie Aanestad, sr., Grace Gasper, sr.
Central DeWitt -- Morgan Machovec, sr.; Elaina Schroeder, jr.
Clinton -- Jamie Greenwalt, jr.; Rylie Mussman, sr.
Davenport Central -- Morgan Barker, jr.; Destiny Jones, sr.
Davenport North -- Rileigh Antle, sr.; Olivia Falborg, jr.
Davenport West -- Molly Daily, sr.; Abbigail Raes, jr.
Muscatine -- Aricka Ramser, sr.; Kaylynn Salyars, sr.
North Scott -- Scout Kirshy, jr.; Olivia Young, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Arra Cottrell, jr.; Halle Vice, so.
Player of the year: Kora Ruff (PV)
Coach of the year: Amber Hall (PV)
