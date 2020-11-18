Spartans' Ruff selected to IGCA's Elite team

Kora Ruff did not anticipate the news she received Wednesday morning.

When the Iowa Girls Coaches Association released its all-state volleyball teams, the Pleasant Valley setter was among eight players selected to the Elite Team — the best in the state’s five classifications.

“My mom texted me and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh that’s insane,’” Ruff said. “I didn’t think I would be considered for that team.”

Ruff, the first player from the metro named to the IGCA’s Elite team since Bettendorf’s Josie Herbst and Megan Sharkey in 2015, powered the Spartans to an outright Mississippi Athletic Conference title and a second consecutive 5A state semifinal appearance.

The junior, already named MAC player of the year and to the 5A all-tournament team at state, averaged 10 assists and 3.4 digs per set for the Spartans (21-2). She heads into her senior season with a school-record 2,312 assists along with 580 digs.

“I wasn’t even first team all-MAC two years ago and now to be Elite team all-state, that’s super crazy and makes all my hard work and hours in the gym worth it,” Ruff said. “It really means a lot this season because I had the best teammates and coaches.