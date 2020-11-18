Spartans' Ruff selected to IGCA's Elite team

Kora Ruff did not anticipate the news she received Wednesday morning.
When the Iowa Girls Coaches Association released its all-state volleyball teams, the Pleasant Valley setter was among eight players selected to the Elite Team — the best in the state’s five classifications.
“My mom texted me and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh that’s insane,’” Ruff said. “I didn’t think I would be considered for that team.”
Ruff, the first player from the metro named to the IGCA’s Elite team since Bettendorf’s Josie Herbst and Megan Sharkey in 2015, powered the Spartans to an outright Mississippi Athletic Conference title and a second consecutive 5A state semifinal appearance.
The junior, already named MAC player of the year and to the 5A all-tournament team at state, averaged 10 assists and 3.4 digs per set for the Spartans (21-2). She heads into her senior season with a school-record 2,312 assists along with 580 digs.
“I wasn’t even first team all-MAC two years ago and now to be Elite team all-state, that’s super crazy and makes all my hard work and hours in the gym worth it,” Ruff said. “It really means a lot this season because I had the best teammates and coaches.
“To see (three) teammates get all-state honors as well, it is a good reflection of the amazing season we had.”
Ankeny senior Phyona Schrader, a Notre Dame recruit, was named the state's player of the year.
Iowa City Liberty's Cassidy Hartman, West Des Moines Valley's Hayden Kubik (a Nebraska recruit) and Dike-New Hartford freshman Jayden Petersen were the other non-seniors on the Elite team with Ruff.
"All the girls on that list are super talented," Ruff said. "I'm super grateful to be recognized with that group of girls."
Ruff, who plans to make a college decision "hopefully in the next few weeks," was one of 14 individuals from the Quad-Cities area recognized.
In addition to Ruff, Davenport Assumption sophomore right-side A.J. Schubert was a first-team choice in 3A as was Wilton middle and outside hitter Kelsey Drake in 2A. Both were all-tournament selections at state earlier this month.
Schubert averaged 4.6 kills per set, best in the MAC and the sixth highest in 3A. Drake registered 4.1 kills and a .435 hitting efficiency for the Beavers.
PV senior outside hitter Emily Wood, North Scott junior outside Ella McLaughlin and West Liberty junior outside Macy Daufeldt were second-team selections in their respective class.
West Liberty senior outside Martha Pace, Assumption senior outside Emma Schubert and Wilton junior middle Carly Puffer made the third team.
Among the area honorable mention choices were PV sophomore Chloe Cline and junior Livia Thomsen, North Scott junior Grace Graham, Assumption senior Annabelle Costello and Wilton junior Ella Caffery.
IGCA all-state teams
Elite team
Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny; Danielle Johnson, sr., Osage; Morgan Middleton, sr., Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; Paige Kisley, sr., Osage; Kora Ruff, jr., Pleasant Valley; Hayden Kubik, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Cassidy Hartman, so., Iowa City Liberty; Jayden Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford
Player of year: Schrader (Ankeny)
Class 5A
First team
Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny; Hayden Kubik, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Cassidy Hartman, so., Iowa City Liberty; Ava Reynolds, jr., Ankeny; Kora Ruff, jr., Pleasant Valley; McKenna Scheib, sr., Ankeny; Corinne Meier, sr., Dubuque Hempstead; Anna Flynn, sr., Dowling Catholic
Second team (locals only)
Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley
Honorable mention (locals only)
Chloe Cline, so., Pleasant Valley; Livia Thomsen, jr., Pleasant Valley
Player of year: Schrader (Ankeny)
Coach of year: Randy Dolson (Iowa City Liberty)
Class 4A
First team
Jazmine Yamilkoski, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Eve Magill, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Mia Gamet, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Elle Scarborough, sr., Glenwood; Avery Beckett, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Ella Koloc, jr., West Delaware; Elyse Winter, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Meg Besler, sr., Western Dubuque
Second team (locals only)
Ella McLaughlin, jr., North Scott
Honorable mention (locals only)
Grace Graham, jr., North Scott
Player of year: Yamilkoski (C.R. Xavier)
Coach of year: Austin Filer (C.R. Xavier)
Class 3A
First team
Danielle Johnson, sr., Osage; Morgan Middleton, sr., Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; Paige Kisley, sr., Osage; Lauren Schrock, sr., Mount Vernon; A.J. Schubert, so., Davenport Assumption; Belle Weber, sr., Union La Porte City; Ellie Bobinet, sr., Osage
Second team (locals only)
Macy Daufeldt, jr., West Liberty
Third team (locals only)
Martha Pace, sr., West Liberty; Emma Schubert, sr., Davenport Assumption
Honorable mention (locals only)
Annabelle Costello, sr., Davenport Assumption
Player of year: Johnson (Osage)
Coach of year: Maggie Willems (Mount Vernon)
Class 2A
First team
Payton Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford; Ashlynn Kuhn, sr., Hudson; Kelsey Drake, jr., Wilton; Kayla Knowles, so., Denver; Morgan Brandt, jr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Jadyn Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford; Kiersten Schmitt, jr., Dyersville Beckman
Third team (locals only)
Carly Puffer, jr., Wilton
Honorable mention (locals only)
Ella Caffery, jr., Wilton
Player of year: Payton Petersen (Dike-New Hartford)
Coach of year: Diane Harms (Dike-New Hartford)
Class 1A
First team
Lydia Imbrogno, jr., Wapsie Valley; Saari Kuehl, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Allie Petry, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert; Gabby Gergen, sr., Janesville; Rachel Langel, sr., LeMars Gehlen; Gabby Deery, so., Burlington Notre Dame; Katie Stephens, jr., Burlington Notre Dame
Player of year: Petry (C.B. St. Albert)
Coach of year: Paula Kelley (Gladbrook-Reinbeck)
